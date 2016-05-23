Regulator asks China Molybdenum how it will finance Brazil buy

SHANGHAI May 23 China Molybdenum (CMOC)
said Chinese regulators have asked it to disclose
how it will finance its $1.5 billion acquisition of Anglo
American Plc's niobium and phosphates business in
Brazil.
The request comes after CMOC, one of China's largest
producers of molybdenum, agreed to buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc's
stake in the Tenke copper project in Democratic Republic
of Congo for $2.65 billion.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) asked CMOC to disclose how
it proposed to finance the Brazil deal, requesting details on
the percentage of debt it would use and whether it would enter
into framework agreements for borrowing with banks, the company
said in a statement posted on the SSE on Saturday.
The SSE also asked CMOC to conduct an analysis of the impact
new debt would have on financing expenses, the
asset-to-liability ratio and to detail the measures the company
would take to deal with resulting financial risks.
The SSE stated that the use of debt finance would cause
CMOC's asset liability ratio to rise, increasing operating costs
and risks.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Stephen Coates)