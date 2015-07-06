China Molybdenum says ready to make $2.15 bln mine acquisition

| SYDNEY, July 6
SYDNEY, July 6 China Molybdenum Luoyang Co
is poised to make an offer for an overseas mining
project costing up to $2.15 billion, the latest push by a
Chinese enterprise to acquire resource assets beyond its
borders.
Officials from China Moly, as it is known, could not be
immediately contacted for further information on a statement
released to the Hong Kong bourse on Monday saying it would look
to "acquire certain overseas mining assets from an international
mining company" at a cost not likely to exceed $2.15 billion.
The unnamed target, had "matured operations and generates
stable profits and cash flow," the Chinese company said.
Analysts speculated that China Moly could be courting
Barrick Gold of Canada for its Zaldivar copper mine in
Chile, but had no specific information to that effect.
Barrick in April said it wanted to sell up to 50 percent of
the mine - estimated to be worth around $1 billion - and would
consider selling a bigger stake if it got a "knock-out" offer.
Barrick officials were not immediately available outside of
regular office hours in Toronto.
China has emerged as an active participant in mining
acquisitions - most recently with Barrick on the other side -
seeking to capitalise on a low point in the minerals commodities
cycle to hunt out bargains. For its part, Barrick is trying to
pay down $3 billion in debts.
China's Zijin Mining Group , for
instance, unveiled two acquisitions in late May for more than
$700 million.
One was for a half-stake in Barrick's Porgera gold mine in
Papua New Guinea. The other was for a near 50 percent interest
in the Kamoa copper project in Democratic Republic of Congo from
Ivanhoe Mines.
China Moly has also been active overseas.
In 2013, it paid $820 million for Rio Tinto's
<RIO.AX Northparkes copper mine in Australia. At the
time, the purchase marked the biggest Chinese mining deal since
China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp paid $2.3 billion for the
Husab uranium project in Namibia in 2012.
Since Barrick's Zaldivar mine went on the market, BHP
Billiton has also been cited as a potential
bidder, given the majority stake it owns in the nearby giant
Escondida copper lode.
Another potential buyer, private equity group X2 Resources,
is out of the race after being outbid in the first round of the
sale process.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)