UPDATE 3-Momo shares shrug off corruption allegations against CEO in debut

* Shares rise as much as 16 pct, valuing company at $3 bln

* Offering of 16 mln ADS priced at $13.50 per share (Adds debut details)

Dec 11 Shares of Momo Inc, a Chinese mobile chat app firm backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , rose as much as 16 percent in their U.S. debut, shrugging off allegations of misconduct and corruption against the company's CEO.

Momo's shares touched a high of $15.68 on the Nasdaq, valuing the company at about $3 billion.

The company's CEO and co-founder Tang Yan faces allegations of stealing information and technology from his former employer, NetEase Inc.

Momo said on Wednesday that Tang, who has a controlling stake in the company, would fight the allegations.

"Mr. Tang has informed us that he believes the allegations are malicious and intends to vigorously defend himself against them," Momo said in a filing with U.S. regulators.

Tang worked as a senior executive at NetEase from 2003 to 2011.

The company, however, warned that the allegations could have an impact on its operational expenses and brand.

Alibaba, which has a 20 percent stake in the company, said there was no merit to claims against Momo's CEO.

"Momo is a young growing company and Alibaba Group fully supports its management team," an Alibaba spokeswoman said.

Momo, which says it is China's third-largest social media platform, helps users find friends based on their location and exchange messages, pictures and videos through its app.

With monthly active users (MAU) of 60.2 million in September, Momo's app trails Chinese Internet conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat and Mobile QQ.

Momo's revenue comes mainly from membership subscription fees. The company, which has marketing agreements with Alibaba and 58.com Inc, also generates revenue through advertisements, mobile games and paid emoticons.

Alibaba will buy $50 million of Momo's Class A ordinary shares in a concurrent private placement.

Venture capital firms Matrix Partners and Sequoia Capital also hold shares in Momo.

Momo's revenue jumped to $26.2 million in the nine months ended Sept. 30, from $817,000 a year earlier. Its net loss widened to $22.9 million during the period from $6.3 million.

The company raised $216 million from its initial public offering of 16 million American depositary shares.

The offering was priced at $13.50 per share, the midpoint of the expected range of $12.50-$14.50.

Momo said it plans to use the IPO proceeds for marketing and research.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan were among the underwriters. (Reporting by Matthew Miller, Beijing Newsroom and Tanya Agrawal and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)