China National Nuclear shares jump in Shanghai debut after biggest IPO since 2011

SHANGHAI, June 10 Shares in China National
Nuclear Power Co Ltd (CNNPC) jumped at open in their
Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising $2.1 billion in the
country's largest initial public offering (IPO) since 2011.
Shares of CNNPC, a unit of one of the country's two state
nuclear reactor builders, opened at 4.1 yuan, up a
maximum-allowed 20 percent from their IPO price of 3.39 yuan.
The company raised 13.19 billion yuan ($2.13 billion) in its
IPO. In a reflection of strong demand, it attracted $273 billion
in total bids from investors. ID:nB9N0WU00F]
China's stock market has more than doubled since November
when the central bank lowered interest rates to support a
slowing economy. Demand has also been spurred by the launch of
the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme.
The firm had been planning an IPO since 2012 and will use
some of the proceeds to fund the construction of the world's
first Westinghouse AP1000 reactor, which has been repeatedly
delayed.
The raised funds will also help CNNPC with a domestic
reactor building programme which it hopes will be a springboard
into the international market.
The underwriters for the deal are CITIC Securities Co Ltd
, UBS and China Securities.
CNNPC is a unit of China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) which
invests, builds and operates domestic nuclear power plants. It
has 12 subsidiaries in different regions.
($1 = 6.2053 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kazunori Takada)