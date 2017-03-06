CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-China's New Hope breaks into soybean crushing with Cargill

(In MARCH 4 story New Hope corrects to say daily crushing capacity 5,000 tonnes, not 50,000 tonnes, paragraph 2)

BEIJING, March 4 Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill , its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday.

New Hope and provincial state companies will own 51 percent of the project, which will have a daily capacity of 5,000 tonnes, while U.S. commodity merchant Cargill will hold the remaining 49 percent, he said at a briefing.

China is the world's top soybean buyer.

Liu has built New Hope from a small chicken farm into the country's top animal feed producer, with businesses extending to banking and property and annual sales topping 90 billion yuan ($13.83 billion).