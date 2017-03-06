CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-China's New Hope breaks into soybean crushing with Cargill

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(In MARCH 4 story New Hope corrects to say daily crushing capacity 5,000 tonnes, not 50,000 tonnes, paragraph 2)
BEIJING, March 4 Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill , its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday.
New Hope and provincial state companies will own 51 percent of the project, which will have a daily capacity of 5,000 tonnes, while U.S. commodity merchant Cargill will hold the remaining 49 percent, he said at a briefing.
China is the world's top soybean buyer.
Liu has built New Hope from a small chicken farm into the country's top animal feed producer, with businesses extending to banking and property and annual sales topping 90 billion yuan ($13.83 billion). (Reporting by Hallie Gu; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alexander Smith)
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.