UPDATE 1-Chinese tycoon admits New York Times bid faces obstacles

By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK Jan 7 Chinese recycling tycoon Chen
Guangbiao dialed back his ambitious plans to buy The New York
Times Co just over a week after making his intentions
public.
"The level of difficulty is great," he said through a
translator on Tuesday.
Chen, known for his flashy philanthropy, does not hold
shares in the Times, nor does he plan to buy any of its common
shares, he said, noting that the Times rebuffed a request for a
meeting.
The company, which publishes the namesake newspaper, has a
market value of $2.3 billion. Chen, who has been mulling a bid
for the prestigious newspaper for the past two years, said last
week he thinks it is worth $1 billion.
The Ochs-Sulzberger family, which has owned the Times for
more than 100 years, controls the company through a trust of
Class B shares with special voting rights.
He penned a column in The Global Times on January 5 asking
readers not to take his intention of buying the paper as a trick
or joke.
Chairman Arthur Sulzberger Jr. has said recently the Times
is not for sale. A New York Times spokeswoman declined to
comment on Chen.
Chen, whose private business is tearing down buildings and
bridges, said in an interview on Tuesday that he still covets
the newspaper but hopes to find an American entrepreneur to
partner with to make the purchase.
The interview followed an hour-long news conference in New
York in which Chen tackled topics from his desire to help
demolish the old San Francisco Bay Bridge to protests by the
Falun Gong movement.
Dressed in a dark suit, blue and gold striped tie, wearing
makeup for the cameras, Chen performed a song he wrote about
world peace after his opening remarks.
The majority of the conference focused on two Chinese women,
a mother and daughter, who are disfigured from a 2001
self-immolation incident in Tiananmen Square. Chen brought the
women, Hao Huijun and Chen Guo, to New York to pay for medical
procedures.
That Tiananmen Square incident is a flash point in China
involving protests by members of Falun Gong, a practice banned
in China since 1999 because the country deemed it a cult.
Falun Gong's press office has vehemently denied any
connection with the self-immolation incident, saying the Chinese
government orchestrated it as a pretext for cracking down on
practitioners of the banned spiritual group.