WRAPUP 1-Fonterra CEO apologises, sees China dairy curbs lifted within days

* Fonterra CEO says bacteria killed in processing
* NZ Prime Minister questions disclosure delay
* China restricts some imports; Vietnam in product recall
* Fonterra units down 3.7 pct, NZ$ drops to 1-year low
By Gyles Beckford and Megha Rajagopalan
WELLINGTON/BEIJING, Aug 5 Fonterra, the
world's leading exporter of dairy products, apologised on Monday
for a milk powder contamination scare in China that risks
tainting New Zealand's reputation for food safety.
The company said at the weekend it found bacteria that could
cause food poisoning in some products. Contaminated whey protein
concentrate had been sold to China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand
and Saudi Arabia and used in products including infant milk
powder and sports drinks, it said.
Rushing to China, one of Fonterra's biggest markets, CEO
Theo Spierings sought to reassure customers, telling local media
that processing methods would kill off harmful bacteria.
"We really regret the distress and anxiety which this issue
could have caused," he said. "We totally understand there is
concern by parents and other consumers around the world. Parents
have the right to know that infant nutrition and other dairy
products are harmless and safe."
Spierings said Fonterra, a leader in New Zealand's $9
billion dairy export trade, was not facing a ban on its products
in China, only restrictions on whey protein concentrate.
He said he expected the curbs would be lifted early this
week, as soon as Fonterra provides Chinese regulators with a
detailed explanation of what went wrong. The majority of the
affected products have already been contained, he said, and the
problem will be resolved within two days after all contaminated
products have been recalled.
Units in Fonterra's Shareholders Fund, which offer outside
investors exposure to the cooperative's farmer shareholder
dividends, slumped as much as 8.7 percent to an 8-month low
before closing down 3.7 percent at NZ$6.86. The New Zealand
dollar fell nearly 2 U.S. cents to a 1-year low. Dairy
produce accounts for about a quarter of New Zealand's NZ$46
billion ($36 billion) annual export earnings, and the currency
is sensitive to Fonterra's fortunes.
DIRTY PIPE
Fonterra is a major supplier of bulk milk powder products
used in infant formula in China, but doesn't sell in China under
its own brandname after Chinese dairy company Sanlu, in which it
held a large stake, was found to have added melamine - often
used in plastics - to bulk up formulas in 2008. Six babies died
then and thousands were taken ill.
Spierings said the latest problem originated in a pipe at a
factory in New Zealand that was seldom used, so normal cleaning
was not sufficient to sanitise it. Fonterra discovered in March
that some whey protein concentrate, sold on to customers in May,
was contaminated. It immediately began testing, but as most of
the bacteria's strains are benign, the company only traced the
harmful strain last month. Customers were informed on July 31.
"The supply chain for infant nutrition powder takes a long
time, with many steps," Spierings said.
The affected plant was closed for cleaning after the
possibility of a problem was discovered, Spierings said, adding
the problem was isolated to that factory. He said he was
confident all contaminated products had been found.
DISCLOSURE DELAYS
New Zealand Prime Minister John Key questioned why Fonterra
took so long to disclose the contamination.
"When ... your whole business is about food safety and food
quality, you'd think they'd take such a precautionary view to
these things and say if it's testing for some reason in an odd
way that (the product) would just be discarded till they're
absolutely sure it's right," he said, noting Fonterra is New
Zealand's flagship and the issue went right to the "heart of
undermining consumer confidence".
In China, the official Xinhua news agency said Fonterra
might have gained some credit had it moved quickly to recall the
affected produce. "But when such a problem takes more than a
year to come to light, it's elevated from an industry event to a
national issue," it said in an English-language commentary.
Investigations found 38 metric tons of whey protein
concentrate were contaminated, Spierings said, of which 18 tons
were used in Fonterra factories in Australia and New Zealand to
produce milk formula for two customers.
Dumex Baby Food Co Ltd, a subsidiary of France's Danone
, told Fonterra that 12 batches could have been
affected, Spierings said. Half had been recalled as a precaution
and the rest was in factories. It was not clear which was the
other affected company.
Spierings said products from Coca-Cola Co and Chinese
food firm Wahaha were safe as any bacteria would be killed
during processing. Protein drinks made by Auckland-based Vitaco
Health Group Ltd, another Fonterra customer, were also
unaffected, while products sold to China under the Karicare
brand by Nutricia, another Danone subsidiary, do not contain the
contaminated whey protein concentrate, he added. In Paris,
Danone shares fell more than 1 percent. "None of the products
tested by Dumex in China have reported problems," Spierings
said. "There have been no customer complaints."
TOUGH CHOICES
In China, parents - many of whom prefer foreign baby milk as
it is seen as being of better quality than domestic products -
were angry and confused.
"Domestic brands aren't very good. Now, neither are foreign
brands," said Zheng Zhiqing, who was buying formula for his
grandson in Shanghai. "I have no idea how I should choose."
Zizi Zhang, 36, said she feeds her 18-month-old child
formula milk imported from the United States. "My impression of
New Zealand formula was really good ... the cows and sheep are
healthy, so you think the milk they produce is of a higher
quality. I doubt people will switch to domestic milk powder. I'm
even more nervous (now). All mothers will react this way. I just
hope now that the U.S. won't have problems."
Nearly 90 percent of China's $1.9 billion in milk powder
imports last year originated in New Zealand, with the lion's
share coming from Fonterra, which manufactures milk powder for
other companies to sell in China.
Vietnam ordered an immediate recall of a milk powder
manufactured by Fonterra, while authorities in
Thailand said they were waiting for more information from New
Zealand officials before restricting Fonterra products.
In January, Fonterra said it found traces of dicyandiamde, a
potentially toxic chemical, in some of its
products.