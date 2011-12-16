REFILE-Denmark's Novozymes eyes more China biochemical deals

BEIJING Dec 14 Denmark's Novozymes A/S
, the world's leading industrial enzyme producer, is
now in talks over a series of projects that will boost its
presence in China's growing biochemical sector, a company
executive said on Wednesday.
Michael Christiansen, president for Novozymes China, told a
media briefing that the company was discussing projects with
"six or seven" firms looking to produce value-added downstream
products such as plastics and fibres from agricultural waste, a
process encouraged in the country's 2011-2015 five-year plan.
"What we have seen in the biochemical area is that we will
have lots of projects. We have got three new projects this year,
and next year I expect that would be increased to an additional
six or seven, which are enabled under the incentives and
aspirations of the new five-year plan," he said.
Further details about the projects will be announced in
March, he said, adding that Novozymes was currently working to
"make the new technology fit with the new partners".
The company is already working with the Dacheng Group, the
parent of Global Bio-chem, China's top corn processor,
and Meihua Holdings Group, a major producer of food
additives. Both use Novozymes' proprietary enzymes and
technology to break down corn stover to produce sugar.
Beijing has restricted the use of corn for biofuel, citing
concerns about food security and the need to guarantee supplies
of animal feed. Industrial processors have instead been
encouraged to expand through the use of agricultural waste.
But agricultural waste consists of cellulose, and the
chemistry required to break apart its long starchy chains is
complicated and requires the use of enzymes.
The Danish company has an exclusive joint development
agreement with COFCO on the collaboration of corn
stover-to-ethanol processing technologies. COFCO, China's top
bioethanol producer plans to expand its cellulosic ethanol
output to 50,000 tonnes next year and double it further by 2013,
said Christiansen.
"Second generation" biofuel from agricultural waste is not
expected to become commercially viable until 2013, and COFCO has
been trying to expand its biofuel output using alternative
feedstocks such as cassava and sorghum, which are in short
supply.
Li Bei, deputy head with COFCO's biochemical and bio-energy
division, told reporters in May that China has the potential to
produce 7-8 million tonnes of cellulosic ethanol by 2020, and
COFCO aims to produce 45 percent of the total.
Expansion is being encouraged by Beijing, which may offer
tax exemptions and subsidies as China aims to bring the share of
renewable energy to 15 percent of total energy consumption by
2020, up from 8.3 percent in 2009, Li said.