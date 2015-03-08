RPT-"Made in China" nuclear reactors a tough sell in global market

(Repeats earlier story with no change in text)
By Charlie Zhu and David Stanway
HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 6 As China signs global
deals to export its nuclear power technology, it faces a huge
obstacle: it still needs to show it can build and safely operate
these reactors at home.
Aided by foreign technology acquired during three decades of
development, China has the highest number of reactors being
built and ambitions to export its home-grown models to an
overseas market worth hundreds of billions of dollars.
Premier Li Keqiang told an annual parliamentary meeting
this week that the China aimed to increase its share of global
sales in a range of advanced industries, including implementing
major projects in nuclear power.
And in a sign of progress on exporting its own nuclear
technology, China signed a preliminary agreement last month to
sell its flagship Hualong 1 reactor to Argentina.
But despite state media describing the deal as the model's
"maiden voyage", China has not yet built Hualong 1, raising
questions about the country's capacity to deliver reactors for
the global market.
"Our fatal weakness is our management standards are not high
enough. There is a big gap with international standards," said
Xu Lianyi, a senior expert at China's State Nuclear Power
Technology Corp (SNPTC), referring to the challenges China faces
expanding its nuclear power sector.
SNPTC, which was set up to receive technology transferred
from Westinghouse Electric Co., is trying to develop another
reactor ultimately targeted at the world market.
Although China has operated Western-designed reactors at
home for more than 20 years, it will need to convince buyers of
the reliability of its own technology, particularly given a
chequered reputation on industrial standards and safety in some
other areas such as mining.
China's first Hualong 1 project, in Fujian province, may not
be completed until 2020, assuming it breaks ground this year and
construction goes smoothly, said Li Ning, dean of the School of
Energy Research at Xiamen University.
TECHNOLOGICAL PROBLEMS
China has been slow to approve new nuclear projects after a
year-long safety review following Japan's Fukushima disaster in
2011.
Beijing has promised to stick to the highest safety
standards, using so-called "third generation" reactors like
Hualong 1 and CAP1400, another home-grown model identified for
future export.
Due to be based on technology transferred from Westinghouse,
the launch of CAP1400 will depend on the completion of a pilot
Westinghouse third-generation reactor in Zhejiang province,
which is facing a three-year delay because of technological
problems.
Reflecting the obstacles of breaking into a market dominated
by the likes of France's Areva and Russia's Rosatom
State Nuclear Energy Corp., Beijing is encouraging consolidation
to cut internal rivalry and pool intellectual property and
financial resources.
Plans for a merger between SNPTC and state-run electricity
producer China Power Investment were unveiled on Feb. 3,
potentially creating a firm with total assets of more than 600
billion yuan ($96 billion), industry experts estimate.
The strategy is similar to one used in the high-speed rail
sector. By adapting foreign technology for a huge home network,
China's trainmakers are now emerging as global competitors for
Siemens, Alstom and Bombardier.
Under a hotly-fought multibillion-dollar nuclear power deal
struck with Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse, China secured a
significant technology transfer agreement in 2007.
China has been absorbing and localising the technology to
develop the CAP1400 and says it has full intellectual property
rights on the model and Hualong 1.
The Beijing office of Westinghouse, which is now controlled
by Japan's Toshiba Corp, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
While technology rights may not stoke tensions, Beijing's
pledge to aid the overseas expansion of Chinese firms risks
raising the hackles of competitors if sectors like nuclear are
deemed unfairly subsidised.
A fax sent to China's National Development and Reform
Commission seeking comment on the country's nuclear strategy was
not responded to.
CONFIDENCE
Along with Argentina, progress was being made on potential
nuclear deals with Turkey and South Africa, said Wang Zhongtang,
chief engineer at SNPTC.
But an official at the China National Nuclear Corporation,
which is leading efforts to export Hualong 1 to Argentina, said
China still has "huge amounts of work to do" before it can
become a nuclear powerhouse, including rolling out Hualong I at
home. The official declined to be named because he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
With 22 reactors in operation, and a further 26 under
construction, China aims to raise its total domestic nuclear
power capacity to 58 gigawatts (GW) by 2020, up from 20.3 GW at
the end of last year, in a programme estimated to cost $100
billion. Nuclear capacity would still only meet 3 percent of
total electricity needs by 2020.
The China representative of the World Nuclear Association,
an industry body, said China needed to show it had operational
experience, particularly in a foreign environment to sell its
new designs abroad.
"It is a question of confidence from outside of China," said
Francois Morin.
