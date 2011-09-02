China orders ConocoPhillips to halt production at leaking oilfield

BEIJING, Sept 2 China's State Oceanic
Administration has ordered a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips
to halt all operations at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield in
northern China's Bohai Bay after the company failed to seal a
leak that has lasted more than two months.
The administration said in a notice posted on its website
(www.soa.gov.cn) that ConocoPhillips had been ordered to stop
injection, drilling and production of oil and gas at the
country's largest offshore oilfield.
The Penglai 19-3 oilfield has seven production platforms,
with total output of 8.4 million tonnes per year (168,000 bpd),
about 20 percent of total crude oil production in Bohai Bay.
ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and
acts as the operator, while China's top offshore oil and gas
producer CNOOC Ltd has a 51 percent stake.
