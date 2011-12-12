REFILE-China refines overseas oil grab strategy

* Companies to hire more locals
* Companies say driven by profits not politics
* CNPC plans Houston research centre
By Tom Bergin
DOHA, Dec 9 Chinese oil companies are
changing their approach to investing in oil and gas projects
overseas, placing more emphasis on community development and
less on Beijing's political goals.
Over the past decade, China's state-controlled energy giants
have been the most prolific buyers of oil and gas companies and
fields internationally, spurred by a government policy to secure
resources to fuel the country's economic boom.
But the companies have been accused of linking their help
for less developed nations to the sale of energy assets and of
cosying up to pariah regimes.
Senior officials with state-controlled oil giants CNPC and
CNOOC said at a major industry gathering in Qatar this
week that they would behave more like big Western international
oil groups such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil.
"You will see more (Chinese companies) using the same
practices as others," Chen Weidong, Chief Energy Scientist with
China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), told Reuters in an
interview.
"All the Chinese companies are changing quickly."
The big Western oil companies grew out of one-sided deals
with African and Middle Eastern countries in the early 20th
century.
But in recent decades the balance of power has shifted
towards resource holders, requiring oil majors to offer better
deals.
Companies like Shell, for example, use an ability to help
build up a local oil services industry as a calling card to gain
access to resources.
LOCAL INVOLVEMENT
But Chinese companies are still better known for flying in
work crews to construct pipelines and plant, rather than hiring
locals in the underdeveloped African or Latin American countries
where they typically invest.
Zhou Jiping, vice president of CNPC, the country's largest
oil group, said his company was changing its approach.
"We are going to employ more local staff, pay more attention
to local community needs for better education, health and
environmental protection and promote local infrastructure
construction," he told the World Petroleum Congress this week in
Doha.
While the purpose of Beijing giving companies tens of
billions of dollars for acquisitions was to secure resources,
Chinese companies have now largely abandoned the plan to bring
new supplies of oil and gas back to the Chinese mainland.
"They ship back less than 10 percent. Maybe 5 or 6 percent
come home," he said.
The change in strategy is not purely altruistic. Chinese
companies have realised the way they worked in the past has
prompted frustration and could make governments reluctant to
give them access to resources in future.
COST PRESSURES
The change of heart is also being driven by simple
economics.
"Chinese workers are no longer cheap. When you move the
people from home to the remote area, you provide all the
accommodations. That cost adds up," CNOOC's Chen said.
Chen said increasingly overseas expansion was driven by the
simple need to develop the companies' business.
Western oil executives and bankers said there were signs
Chinese state companies were increasingly driven by a commercial
rather than a political imperative.
"Initially Asian companies were acquiring assets in order to
secure access to hydrocarbons, but more and more they are
looking for profitability, like IOC (International Oil
Companies)," Patrick Pouyanne, Deputy General Manager of
Petrochemicals at French oil company TOTAL said.
"They are behaving more and more, I would say, like an
ordinary company, a more traditional private company," he added.
DIFFERENT FOCUS
The more nuanced approach means that when China goes
overseas to secure energy resources in future, it will not only
focus on physical assets.
Zhou said CNPC planned to establish a research institute in
Houston, Texas, to help build up the company's expertise in
finding and developing oil and gas.
"We can use the local resources to refresh our ideas and
thinking, to make much better innovation in the future," he
said.
But in some respects, Western countries want politics to
play a greater role in China's energy outlook.
Its policy of non-intervention in other countries' domestic
politics means it has not subscribed to oil investment bans
promoted by Western countries.
This has given its companies free rein to snap up assets in
Myanmar and Sudan, and allows Chinese operators to remain in
Syria while companies like Shell and Total shut down operations.
David Howell, British junior minister for foreign affairs
and international energy policy, told the Doha gathering that
China now had an obligation to support sanctions on pariah
states.
"Once you get to be involved around the world in a major
way, in major contracts, major energy developments in Africa, in
Latin America, in the Indian Subcontinent and many other places
as well, there comes a need ... to sign up to involvement of a
responsible and balanced kind," he told the WPC.