China goes underground to expand its strategic oil reserves

By Meng Meng and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Jan 7 China is building underground
caverns capable of holding up to a quarter of its expanded
strategic oil reserves by 2020, as it looks for new storage
methods away from expensive and exposed above-ground tanks in
crowded coastal regions.
In a move to improve its energy security and take advantage
of cheap oil, China is spending billions of dollars to build up
strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) to meet up to 90 day's worth
of net import demand in case of a disruption.
While many western countries make SPR data public, China
rarely gives detailed information on its oil reserves or
locations.
So far, China has built almost all of its SPR tanks above
ground, but now at least five underground sites have been
identified, with one at Huangdao in Shandong province completed
and another four under construction, according to local media
and several oil analysts surveyed by Reuters.
"Building facilities all on the ground would be like putting
all your eggs in the same basket. That is why the government
diversified its stockpile centres," said a senior researcher
involved in storage design at the Research Institute of
Petroleum Exploration and Development, run by China National
Petroleum Corp.
The official declined to be named because he was not
authorized to speak to media.
Despite the cost of drilling the caverns, underground
storage can be up to two-thirds cheaper than above-ground tanks,
especially as the cost of land surges in coastal regions, and
are less prone to potential sabotage, experts said.
"While traditional above-surface storage has the advantage
of a shorter construction period, the underground caverns
generally have the advantages of lower costs, lower
environmental risks, as well as greater perceived level of
security," said Wendy Yong, a senior analyst with energy
consultancy FGE.
Underground sites are slated to hold about 130 million
barrels, which would account for nearly a quarter of the 550
million-barrel SPR target set by Beijing for 2020, according to
local media and analysts.
Three underground rock cavern sites under construction are
at Jinzhou in northeast Liaoning province, and Zhanjiang and
Huizhou in southern Guangdong, all expected to be ready to take
oil over 2016 or early 2017, according to industry sources and
analysts. A salt cavern has been partially completed in Jintan,
in eastern Jiangsu province.
TECHNICAL PROBLEMS
Beijing confirmed the completion of its first underground
site, a 19 million-barrel facility in Huangdao in Shandong
province, in December when it said its reserves had doubled in
the eight months to mid-2015 to 190 million barrels.
However, construction of caverns is taking longer than
expected as Chinese builders are new to the technology and
challenges such as water seepage during excavations and rock
disposal can be daunting, experts said.
Engineers are encountering technical problems in adapting to
local geological conditions, resulting in construction delays
and the abandonment of one small, pilot underground facility due
to oil leakage and high maintenance costs.
"China had a late start on research related to underground
oil. In practice we borrowed foreign technologies that don't
apply to China's scenario," said Zhuang Duanyang, a researcher
at Dalian University of Technology.
Unlike the United States, which stores its vast oil supplies
in hollowed-out underground salt domes, China's different
geology means it mainly has to excavate hard rock caverns up to
200 metres (220 yards) below the surface, similar to South
Korea.
Once the caverns are filled with oil, pressure from water
naturally present in surrounding rock prevents it from seeping
away, and Chinese officials say the caverns are relatively
cheap, long-lasting and require little maintenance.
China has still identified two salt mines, the Jintan site
and Qianjiang in central Hubei province that could be suitable
for oil storage.
Work is also being carried out at Jintan by companies
including PetroChina and Hong Kong's Towngas for gas
storage.
