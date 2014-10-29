WRAPUP 1-Oil price slide drags down PetroChina and CNOOC results

(Updates with details, context and quotes)

* Oil prices fall 25 pct since June on slowing demand

* PetroChina posts drop in third-quarter net profit

* CNOOC's third-quarter revenue falls, production flat

By Charlie Zhu

HONG KONG, Oct 29 Chinese state-run oil giants PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd posted weaker third-quarter results on Wednesday, hit by a slump in crude prices as a result of ample supplies and weakening demand.

A 25 percent slide in crude prices since June due to slowing global demand, particularly in China, is putting a heavy burden on oil companies around the world. The slump has wiped billions of dollars from their stock market values in recent weeks, and squeezed the spending of many oil majors.

But barring a further major slump in oil prices, Chinese state-run oil firms are likely to maintain their capital spending plans for this year as part of efforts to improve supply security for the world's largest energy user, analysts say.

PetroChina , which is the country's top oil and gas producer and also owns refineries, posted a 6.2 percent year-on-year fall in third-quarter net profit, lagging forecasts, largely due to lower crude prices.

China's top offshore oil and gas explorer CNOOC posted a 4.6 percent fall in revenue and also flat production due to a slight dip in overseas output . CNOOC does not publish quarterly earnings.

The oil price fall has caught many oil producers like CNOOC off guard. CNOOC's 2014 budget is based on an oil price assumption of $102 per barrel, its chief financial officer Zhong Hua said, versus current international crude prices of $82-$86.

"Oil price falls will affect all of our projects for sure," Zhong told a conference call. He added, however, that the firm would only scale back or suspend some high-cost projects such as deepwater exploration overseas, while still moving ahead with long-term projects that account for most of its development programme.

Globally, the third-quarter earnings picture for energy looks grim. Profit growth expectations for S&P 500 energy companies have fallen more than any other sector - from a forecast of 13.8 percent on July 1 to the current 1.8 percent for those firms which have yet to report quarterly results, Thomson Reuters data showed.

British oil major BP's third-quarter results took a hit from declining oil prices and a sharp drop in income from Russia as Western sanctions on Moscow led to a slump in earnings from its local partner, Kremlin-controlled Rosneft.

STRONG BACKING

The Hong Kong-listed shares of CNOOC have fallen around 20 percent from their 2014 high of nearly HK$15.9 on Aug. 19, while the shares of PetroChina have dropped about 15 percent from their year high of HK$11.7 in early September.

Despite the recent sharp fall in oil prices, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday it would retain its credit ratings and outlooks for most Asian oil and gas companies such as CNOOC, PetroChina and Malaysia's Petronas as they are mostly large national oil firms with strong government backing.

S&P has lowered its Brent crude forecast for the rest of 2014 to $85 from $105, and to $90 for next year, but it does not expect the recent price falls to have any significant impact on the capital expenditure of many Asian oil firms, Mehul Sukkawala, a corporate ratings director of S&P, told reporters.

However, the oil price slump has resulted in inventory losses at some refiners, and any further price slides would put pressure on smaller Asian independent explorers and producers like MIE Holdings in China, and Indonesia's Medco Energi and Energi Mega, he warned.

CNOOC's capital expenditure surged 20 percent to 26.3 billion yuan in the third quarter as it raced to launch new projects to meet its annual organic output growth target of 6-10 percent for the five years through 2015.

The company, which in early 2013 completed a $15.1 billion acquisition of Canadian oil producer Nexen, has been struggling to boost its own production growth over the past few years as its existing major oilfields in China age.

By contrast, PetroChina and Asia's largest refiner Sinopec

have been cutting overall capital spending since 2013 and divesting downstream assets in reaction to a government-led corruption probe in the state sector.

CNOOC's third-quarter revenue fell 4.6 percent year-on-year to 53.6 billion yuan ($8.77 billion) as its average oil sale prices fell 6.8 percent to $98.98 per barrel. Its production reached 103.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), little changed from 103.4 million BOE in the year-earlier period.

PetroChina's net profit fell to 27.9 billion yuan from 29.8 billion yuan a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of 32.4 billion yuan in a Thomson Reuters analyst poll.

The exploration and production segment of PetroChina generated an operating profit of 44 billion yuan in the third quarter, down 8.3 percent year on year, according to Reuters calculation based on the company's nine-month profit numbers. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharamang and Pravin Char)