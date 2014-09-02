China oil giants to open spending taps as graft probe may have peaked

* PetroChina, Sinopec set to raise capex in second half
* Boon for beleaguered Chinese oil services firms
* Beijing crackdown seen boosting long-term efficiency
By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, Sept 3 Flagship Chinese oil producers
are preparing to ramp up multi-billion dollar capital spending
plans squeezed amid a Beijing probe into industry graft,
offering a lift for oil services firms that suffered from
belt-tightening in the first half.
State-controlled majors PetroChina and Sinopec
Corp delayed investing in project launches in the
first half as China's government deepened its corruption
investigation in the state sector. Project tendering in China
has been riddled with graft amid a culture of officials at state
firms accepting bribes to award contracts to companies run by
relatives or friends.
Oil industry executives say the probe hasn't ended but may
have peaked, having ensnared at least 11 former senior
executives at PetroChina and its parent company China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC). That's enough to trigger new spending at
the majors as they switch focus to meeting operational targets.
The oil services business is one of many sectors roiled by
President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption drive. While the
clampdown may hurt state spending in certain areas in the short
term, analysts say it would help the economy in the long run,
boosting transparency in tendering and boosting major
independent service providers' chances of winning projects.
"The crackdown bodes well for mid- to long-term development
of the economy as it would undermine state monopolies and
improve investment efficiency," said Zhu Jianfang, an economist
with CITIC Securities in Beijing.
Over the past 12 months PetroChina, the country's dominant
oil and gas producer, and CNPC were at the centre of one of the
biggest corruption investigations into the Chinese state sector
in years. PetroChina's first-half spending fell 16 percent year
on year to 91 billion yuan ($15 billion).
It attributed the drop to its efforts to "optimise its
investment structure and reasonably adjusted the pace of
construction of projects", but reiterated its target is to spend
297 billion yuan this year - down 7 percent from 2013.
"INTERIM PHENOMENON"
"The oil services sector is being affected by the recent
spending in the industry," Wang Dongjin, PetroChina vice
chairman and president, said at a results briefing last week.
"But this is an interim phenomenon."
Sinopec, Asia's largest refiner by capacity and also engaged
in oil exploration and production, has said it will cut
expenditure by 4 percent to 162 billion yuan this year, and
reported a 25 percent drop in capex in the first half. It vowed
to "step up" investment in major producing projects in the
second half.
A spending rebound would help the state-owned oil services
businesses, including CNPC and Sinopec's oil services arms -
which dominate the industry - as well as legions of privately
controlled firms.
Half of the about 20 major mainland or Hong Kong-listed
Chinese oilfield service suppliers - most of which are
privately-controlled entities - posted sharply lower profits, or
even losses, for the first half.
Anton Oilfield, Petro-king, Shandong
Molong and Kingdream all took a first-half
pounding, reporting 80-85 percent skids in interim earnings.
Sichuan Renzhi and Tong Oil posted
losses, with Renzhi blaming it on Sinopec's increased recycling
of drilling fluids - one of its core products.
But some companies predict an imminent recovery as
PetroChina and Sinopec invest more in upstream projects. "The
spending slowdown was just temporary," said Peter Pi, an
executive with Anton, in which Schlumberger NV holds a
nearly one-fifth stake.
"The industry will recover in the near future in a much more
healthy way and with more open market bidding," Petro-King said
in its interim earnings report.
(1 US dollar = 6.1434 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)