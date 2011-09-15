ConocoPhillips has not plugged all leaks -Chinese media

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) has found signs of unplugged leaks in Northern China's Bohai Bay and urged U.S. energy giant ConocoPhillips to step up its efforts to clean up the oil spill there, state media Xinhua News reported.

SOA officials found an oil slick near one of the company's offshore drilling platforms on Wednesday, with new oil bubbling to the surface every minute.

The marine authority ordered ConocoPhillips to take "all possible measures" to prevent new spills, adding that compensation procedures for the environmental damage caused by the oil spills before Sept. 1 are underway.

A new lawsuit will be filed for environmental damages caused after that day.

ConocoPhillips sought to repair its frayed relations with Chinese regulators earlier this month, apologising for the oil spill and saying it will establish a fund to cover the clean-up costs.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said that the government would strictly control new petrochemical projects around Bohai Bay. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Anthony Barker)