ConocoPhillips says China oil leaks sealed before deadline

BEIJING Aug 31 A ConocoPhillips
subsidiary, an oil spill by which polluted 5,500 square
kilometres of water in China's northern Bohai Bay, said it had
already sealed off the leaks ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline.
ConocoPhillips China said it had submitted a report to
China's marine authority showing it has met requirements imposed
at the end of last month to completely seal off oil spill
sources and eliminate the risk of further leaks.
The oil leak at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield, China's biggest
offshore oil field, which started in June is "the most serious
marine ecological incident in China", according to the State
Oceanic Administration (SOA).
The report submitted to the SOA includes details of the
methods used by ConocoPhillips to seal the leaks and includes
third-party confirmation, the company said on its website
(www.conocophillips.com.cn).
This report also includes the results of the company's
internal investigation of the causes of the accident.
The company estimated that 115 cubic meters (700 barrels) of
crude oil and 400 cubic meters (2,500 barrels) of mineral
oil-based drilling mud have been leaked, it added.
Although there is no evidence that the oil slick itself made
it to shore or soiled any local beaches, ConocoPhillips China
crews continue to monitor the situation, collecting samples for
testing, it added.
The North China Sea branch of SOA has finished its
investigation into the ecological damage caused by the oil spill
and is compiling an evaluation report, providing evidence for
victims of the oil spill and for the government seeking
compensation, state television said.
Fishermen in Hebei province were preparing to sue the U.S.
firm for allegedly wiping out large numbers of scallops in the
ocean, Chinese media have reported.
SOA said last week that ConocoPhillips will have to pay for
the spill, adding that it would be ready to file suit against
ConocoPhillips once it appoints a team of lawyers. It also said
that the company would face "strict measures" if it failed to
seal off the leaks on time.
ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and
acts as the operator, while China's top offshore oil and gas
producer CNOOC Ltd has a 51 percent stake.
Penglai 19-3 oilfield produces a total of 8.4 million tonnes
a year (168,000 bpd), about 20 percent of total crude oil
production in Bohai Bay.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)