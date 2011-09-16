Oil leaks from ConocoPhillips China oilfield rises

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 The amount of oil leaked from
ConocoPhillips' oilfield in northern China's Bohai Bay
has risen, even though all operations have been shut down, state
media Xinhua reported on Friday, citing the China's State
Oceanic Administration.
About 6.56 litres of oil was found to have leaked from
ConocoPhillips' platform C in the Penglai 19-3 oilfield on
Thursday, an increase from 1.66 litres on Wednesday, said
China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA).
The rise in leakage came despite Conoco having shut down all
the field's operations since Sept 6.
The Penglai 19-3 oilfield is the country's largest
offshore, with total output of 8.4 million tonnes per year
(168,000 bpd), about 20 percent of total crude oil production in
Bohai Bay.
ConocoPhillips has a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and
acts as operator, while CNOOC Ltd , China's top
offshore oil and gas producer, has a 51 percent stake.
The SOA ordered ConocoPhillips China to halt injection,
drilling and production at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield because it
had failed to seal leaks that have lasted for nearly three
months.
