Oil leaks from ConocoPhillips China oilfield rises

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 The amount of oil leaked from ConocoPhillips' oilfield in northern China's Bohai Bay has risen, even though all operations have been shut down, state media Xinhua reported on Friday, citing the China's State Oceanic Administration.

About 6.56 litres of oil was found to have leaked from ConocoPhillips' platform C in the Penglai 19-3 oilfield on Thursday, an increase from 1.66 litres on Wednesday, said China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA).

The rise in leakage came despite Conoco having shut down all the field's operations since Sept 6.

The Penglai 19-3 oilfield is the country's largest offshore, with total output of 8.4 million tonnes per year (168,000 bpd), about 20 percent of total crude oil production in Bohai Bay.

ConocoPhillips has a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and acts as operator, while CNOOC Ltd , China's top offshore oil and gas producer, has a 51 percent stake.

The SOA ordered ConocoPhillips China to halt injection, drilling and production at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield because it had failed to seal leaks that have lasted for nearly three months. (Reporting by Fayen Wong)