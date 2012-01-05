版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 6日 星期五 00:37 BJT

UPDATE 1-China raises crude oil windfall tax thresholds-Sinopec

BEIJING, Jan 5 China has raised the
threshold for windfall tax on crude oil production to $55 a
barrel from the previous $40, effectively cutting tax payments
by the country's oil producers such as PetroChina
  and CNOOC Ltd.	
     The new taxation, backdated to Nov. 1 last year, will be
calculated monthly and the levies will be paid to the government
on a quarterly basis, according to a statement that Sinopec Corp
  , the country's second largest oil
producer, submitted to the Shanghai Securities Exchange.	
    The statement was published on the Shanghai Securities
Exchange's website (www.sse.com.cn).	
    Oil producers will continue to be subject to a five-tiered
progressive windfall tax rate, although the threshold for each
category is higher than those in the previous scheme.	
    	
    The following table shows the new tax formula.	
    Crude oil prices       Windfall tax rate	
    ($/bbl)                    (pct)	
    55-60                       20	
    60-65                       25	
    65-70                       30	
    70-75                       35	
    >75                         40

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐