Chinese trading rivalry ruffles Asian oil markets

* Chinaoil, Unipec face off in Asia crude trade
* Career oil traders rise to top of both companies
* Push for more profits as firms become global traders
* Beijing seen unlikely to intervene
By Chen Aizhu and Florence Tan
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Aug 21 An intensifying
rivalry between China's two top oil traders Chinaoil and Unipec
is whipsawing Asia's oil market, pitting the state-owned firms
against each other in a battle for control of the region's crude
benchmark.
Aggressive trading - with heavy buying by Chinaoil met by
selling from Unipec - has pushed up Middle East crude prices for
Asia, even as other grades are being pressed lower by a global
glut.
Asian buyers are being driven to seek cheaper oil elsewhere
or cut refinery runs, but analysts say Beijing is unlikely to
intervene in a process that reflects the growing clout of
Chinese traders in global oil markets.
The volumes exchanged by the two firms have been so high
that pricing agency Platts is considering whether to allow more
crude into a pool of supplies it uses to assess its daily Asian
benchmark, the Dubai crude price.
"This was bound to happen - as Chinese traders become more
familiar with global trading mechanisms, and their power within
them increases, they are increasingly happy to work within
them while also learning to use them to their advantage," said
Michal Meidan of consultancy China Matters.
Set up in 1993 to help manage China's oil imports, the
state-owned firms have developed from simply procuring and
marketing oil and refined products into sophisticated traders
with global trading desks.
The changes have been hastened by the ascendancy of career
traders to the top of both companies in 2014, replacing
corporate planners or refinery managers, while falling oil
prices and slower demand growth have led to a push to boost
trading profits.
Chinaoil, which trades for Asia's largest oil producer
PetroChina and has built itself into an integrated oil firm
along the lines of BP, is now headed by former trader
Zhao Yong.
Unipec, which trades for Asia's largest refiner Sinopec Corp
, is headed by Simon Chen, both 20-year veterans.
"With their rich trading experience, these new managers are
more conscious of making a bigger impact than their
predecessors," said a senior trading source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
RECORD BUYING
In a series of buying sprees that began in October last
year, Chinaoil has been snapping up record numbers of oil
cargoes during a pricing mechanism that sets benchmark pricing
for 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil sold in Asia, about
13 percent of the global consumption.
The strong bidding has pushed up the benchmark price,
fuelling speculation that Chinaoil was aiming to reap big
profits on positions it had taken in the derivatives markets.
On the other side of the market, Unipec's parent Sinopec
imports nearly 80 percent of the 4.8 million bpd it processes -
more than half of which is priced off Dubai - and its trading
arm is preoccupied with keeping prices low.
The rivalry has seen the pair duelling in the
Singapore-based Platts Market on Close (MoC) assessment process,
with Chinaoil bidding up Middle East cargoes and Unipec selling
in an effort to restrain prices.
Chinaoil has been breaking monthly trade volume records,
buying 47 cargoes in October 2014, before taking a record 55
cargoes in April and 18 cargoes in June, with Unipec the seller
for more than 60 percent in the April and June trade.
Earlier this month, Chinaoil snapped up 10 cargoes from
Unipec in a single day, the highest daily volume on record.
The buying accorded with data from the Intercontinental
Exchange showing a sharp build-up late last month in
Dubai futures, that traders said suggested a likely "bull play"
or move to push the physical price higher this month.
"The first day of trading this month exceeded the volume of
crude Saudi sells in Asia in a day. That is astronomical," said
a source with a Gulf oil producer.
RIVALRY GROWS
As trading intensifies, the Chinese pair have displaced
global players like Royal Dutch Shell or top-league
traders like Vitol who previously dominated the
Dubai market.
Chinaoil's oil trading volume more than quadrupled between
2003 and 2013, when a record 2.7 million barrels a day (bpd) was
traded, while turnover grew nearly 18 fold to hit a record in
2013 at $102 billion, according to data on its website.
In an internal shakeup last year, the firm set up a
Beijing-based China Team that manages all of its China-related
trading positions for crude oil, giving it more scope for
trading, said senior traders with direct knowledge of the
situations.
Unipec too has shown signs of change in its trading
strategy. The company bid in July and bought five cargoes,
traders said.
"Unipec used to have many adversaries in the market due to
its sheer size of crude purchasing. But now we face one powerful
opponent, Chinaoil," said a senior source at Unipec who declined
to be identified. "The two have opposing trading interests."
Chinaoil didn't respond to request for comment. Unipec
declined comment.
