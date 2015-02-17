China considering merging state oil firms to better compete-WSJ

Feb 17 China is considering combining its huge
state-controlled oil companies to better compete with the
world's biggest producers, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Companies being considered for mergers include China's
largest oil producer, China National Petroleum Corp,
and its main domestic rival and refiner, China Petrochemical
Corp or Sinopec, the Journal said, citing officials
with knowledge of a government study.
Other options include merging China National Offshore Oil
Corp, or CNOOC, and Sinochem Group, the
report said. (on.wsj.com/1DC3Gfv)
Oil companies have come under pressure due to a near-halving
in oil prices since June.
China said late last year that it would merge the country's
top two state-owned railcar makers to compete with Germany's
Siemens AG and Canada's Bombardier Inc.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh; Editing by Ted Kerr)