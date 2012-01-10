China's online game mkt hits $6.8 bln -report

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly GAAP EPS $0.58
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
SHANGHAI Jan 10 China's online game market grew 32.4 percent by revenue last year to 42.85 billion yuan ($6.8 billion), the official Xinhua News agency reported on Tuesday, quoting government officials.
Domestically developed games accounted for more than 60 percent of the revenue, up 40.7 percent from 2010, Sun Shoushan, deputy head of the General Administration of Press and Publication was quoted as saying.
Sun said mobile gaming revenues rose 86.8 percent to 1.7 billion yuan in 2011.
China has the world's largest Internet population, with its number of Internet users reaching 485 million by the end of June 2011.
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian police are investigating whether the VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was brought into the country or produced in Malaysia, the country's police chief said on Friday.