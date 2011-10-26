China's online search market rises 77.8 pct in Q3

GfK says Primestone Capital raises stake to 5 pct from 3.21 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
SHANGHAI Oct 26 China's online search market grew 77.8 percent in the third quarter to 5.51 billion yuan ($866.3 million), according to a technology consulting firm on Wednesday.
Baidu Inc had a 77.7 percent share of the market, up marginally, while Google Inc lost a percentage point to 18.3 percent, said Beijing-based consultancy iResearch.
Baidu is due to report its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27 after U.S. market hours.
The number of Internet users in China, 485 million, is greater than the total population of the United States but represents only a 37 percent Internet penetration rate, suggesting massive potential for growth. ($1 = 6.360 yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)
MOSCOW, Feb 6 Russia's Detsky Mir toy seller revised price guidance for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares down to 85-90 roubles per share from previous guidance of 85-105 roubles per share, a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.
Feb 6 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, bucked the glum holiday-quarter trend, as it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for Disney princess dolls and board games.