RPT-Investors dodge China's whack-a-mole outflow curbs

By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Nov 13 While Beijing has been busily
damming up official channels for money to leave China, more than
ever is leaking out through shady means as investors flee the
country's slowing economy and weakening currency.
China's official foreign exchange reserves fell more than
half a trillion dollars last year and are still falling, with a
loss of nearly $46 billion in October alone, and the
International Institute of Finance think-tank estimates outflows
doubled in the September quarter to more than $200 billion.
To stem the flows, Beijing has frozen or restricted its main
schemes allowing wealthy individuals (QDLP) and financial
institutions (QDII) to invest overseas, and lawyers have noted a
sharp slowdown in the approval process for large overseas direct
investment (ODI) deals.
"Fresh new QDII quotas have been broadly halted, ODI
investments involving large amounts of foreign exchange
remittance are taken on a case-by-case basis, and the QDLP
scheme is undergoing a slowdown," said Yin Ge, counsel and head
of financial services practice at Clifford Chance in Shanghai.
Industry executives say there is no likelihood of any thaw
in the coming months, so investors are seeking other means to
get their cash out, such as faking trade transactions through
Hong Kong.
"The growth in the sheer volume of such transactions going
through such channels means that even though more suspicious
transactions are being caught by financial institutions, they
represent a tiny fraction of the overall volumes of fake trade
invoicing," said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist at
Natixis in Hong Kong.
SKIRTING RESTRICTIONS
Official efforts to curb outflows have been extensive.
Two executives at separate fund management companies in Hong
Kong said the QDLP programme, halted since March this year, is
likely to stay that way until mid 2017, according to briefings
with government officials.
For cross-border transactions above $50 million, government
officials are demanding personal visits from investors to the
offices of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, the
country's forex regulator, or asking them to pay by instalments.
And they are bearing fruit.
Outbound Chinese mergers and acquisitions in the September
quarter have fallen by more than half to $38.4 billion from the
March quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, and from $42.5
billion in the June quarter.
Investment-linked insurance products, some offering returns
of 6-7 percent, became an attractive alternative, with
mainlanders accounting for more than half of AIA's annualised
new premiums in Hong Kong, and similar figures for rival
Prudential.
But Beijing is also clamping down on that avenue, with
China's biggest bank card provider UnionPay tightening
regulations last month over how mainland customers can use its
debit and credit cards to buy insurance products in Hong Kong.
But one insurance industry executive said people were still
finding a way to skirt the restrictions.
"People will do what they need to do," he said. "Water flows
through different places."
TRADE CHANNELS
Jolyon Ellwood Russell, partner at lawyers Simmons &
Simmons, said international anti-money-laundering monitor
Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had identified four main
channels to bring money out of China: cash smuggling in vans,
finance channels, trade and shadow banking.
"The recent yuan weakness has meant that they are being used
heavily," he said.
With finance channels closing, fake trade invoicing has
grown - as demonstrated by a growing gap between figures for
Chinese imports from Hong Kong and Hong Kong's exports to China,
which ought to be equal and opposite.
In essence, Chinese importers overpay for goods from Hong
Kong, the buyer declaring a larger figure to Chinese authorities
than the seller declares in Hong Kong, with the difference
parked in an offshore bank account.
A three-month moving average to end-September shows the
unexplained gap represents a staggering 70 percent of the total
trade between the two, reaching its highest level this year of
$1.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Johnny Fang, senior analyst at Shanghai-based Z-Ben
Advisors, says officials have stepped up their monitoring of
cross-border trade transactions in recent months.
The Joint Financial Intelligence Unit, an outfit comprising
police and customs officials in Hong Kong, received 59,732
suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) in the first three
quarters of 2016, doubling from the same period of 2015.
This influx of Chinese cash is also causing headaches for
Hong Kong authorities to handle, distorting asset prices in the
city.
"(It) explains the outperformance in Hong Kong stocks and
property relative to global peers, and that is likely to
continue," said Herrero at Natixis.
