公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 5日 星期六

China economy faces greater difficulties, downward pressure increasing- Li

BEIJING, March 5 China's economy faces greater difficulties and challenges this year with downward pressure increasing, but it will be able to achieve its economic and social development targets, Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks prepared for delivery on Saturday.

The government will expand domestic consumption and use effective investment to support growth this year, while opening manufacturing and services to foreign investors, Li said in remarks to be delivered at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament. (Reporting By Jake Spring and Kevin Yao; Writing by by John Ruwitch; Editing by Ed Davies)

