China economy faces greater difficulties, downward pressure increasing- Li

BEIJING, March 5 China's economy faces greater
difficulties and challenges this year with downward pressure
increasing, but it will be able to achieve its economic and
social development targets, Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks
prepared for delivery on Saturday.
The government will expand domestic consumption and use
effective investment to support growth this year, while opening
manufacturing and services to foreign investors, Li said in
remarks to be delivered at the opening of the annual meeting of
parliament.
(Reporting By Jake Spring and Kevin Yao; Writing by by John
Ruwitch; Editing by Ed Davies)