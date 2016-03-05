China to resolve industrial overcapacity, focus on coal, steel -Li

BEIJING, March 5 China will resolve overcapacity
in industry, with a focus on the steel and coal sectors, and
appropriately deal with "zombie" companies this year, Premier Li
Keqiang said in remarks prepared for delivery at the opening of
the annual meeting of parliament.
Li reiterated on Saturday that the exchange rate of the
yuan, also known as the renminbi, would be kept basically stable
this year, while Beijing would continue to improve the exchange
rate regime.
The government would strengthen macro prudential management
of foreign debt and take measures to prevent regional systemic
risk, Li said.
On stock markets, Li said the government would launch the
Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect scheme at "an appropriate
time".
(Reporting By Jake Spring and Kevin Yao; Writing by by John
Ruwitch)