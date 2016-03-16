版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 11:09 BJT

China Premier Li: to strive for launch of Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect this year

BEIJING, March 16 China will strive to launch the Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect this year, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

China's economy will face short-term volatility, but the country has tools to stabilise growth, Li said at a news conference on Wednesday at the end of the annual meeting of parliament. (Reporting by Jason Subler; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Ed Davies)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐