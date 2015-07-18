UPDATE 1-China c.bank issues guidelines on internet finance development

(Adds details on guidelines, quote, background)
BEIJING, July 18 China's central bank on
Saturday issued guidelines promoting the development of internet
finance, saying it would support "qualified" financial
institutions to set up platforms for online banking, insurance
and securities businesses.
It added it would encourage high-performing and qualified
internet finance firms to list.
A senior central bank researcher said last month that
regulators should set up clear rules allowing banks to set up
online finance subsidiaries to fend off rising competition from
technology giants that have expanded into their territory.
"In recent years, China has seen rapid development in
internet finance, but some problems and hidden risks have also
cropped up," an official with the People's Bank of China, the
central bank, said in a statement.
Fund security, operating risks, an imperfect credit system
and consumer protections were among the issues, said the
official.
The central bank called on the government to support
internet firms in setting up platforms for expenditures and
loans, crowdfunding, the sale of financial products and other
financing platforms.
It called for broadening channels of financing and
supporting private investment funds to back the internet finance
industry.
The bank also recommended tax breaks for qualifying small
enterprises including start-ups, saying that provincial level
governments should increase their support for those companies.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said in April its finance
affiliate sped up a drive to be a fully-fledged online financing
network by launching an e-commerce tracking stock index. It
launched an internet bank targeting small and medium enterprises
last month.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by
Michael Perry)