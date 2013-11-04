版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 11月 4日 星期一 11:16 BJT

Peru in talks with Chinalco, Minmetals on Las Bambas copper mine

TIANJIN, China Nov 4 China's Chinalco and rival Minmetals are among a list of investors interested in Glencore Xstrata's $5.9 billion Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, a government official from the Latin American country said on Monday.

Jorge Merino Tafur, Minister of Energy and Mines, said he would be meeting with Chinese suitors, including Chinalco and Minmetals, this week to dicuss the investment.

Tafur was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of a mining conference held in China's northern city of Tianjin.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐