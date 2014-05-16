PetroChina overseas operations chief Bo Qiliang under investigation - company source

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 18
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING May 16 PetroChina's overseas operations chief Bo Qiliang is under official investigation after being removed from his post, a company source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Earlier on Friday, PetroChina said in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange that Bo had left his post due to a change in job role, but did not give a reason.
Bo will be replaced by Lu Gongxun, the former head of PetroChina in Kazakhstan.
PetroChina spokesman Mao Zefeng reiterated the stock exchange statement but declined further comment when asked by Reuters.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Michael Martina; Editing by Alison Williams)
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Emergency workers were investigating a hazardous material spill at Tesla Inc's Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada on Monday, but there were no significant injuries and no threat to the public, authorities said.
* Proposed buy of Metropolitan Colliery, associated 16.67% interest in Port Kembla coal terminal from Australian unit of Peabody to not proceed