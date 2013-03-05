PetroChina says willing to develop Iraq's W.Qurna oilfield with Exxon

BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
BEIJING, March 5 PetroChina , China's largest oil and gas producer, is willing to jointly develop the West Qurna oilfield in Iraq with U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil, its chairman Jiang Jiemin said on Tuesday.
"We are willing to jointly develop the project with Exxon Mobil. Exxon Mobil welcomed our participation and the Iraqi government also supports us joining the development," Jiang told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary session in Beijing.
There has been speculation in recent months that Exxon was considering pulling out of the $50 billion West Qurna 1 oilfield located in southern Iraq after it signed for six blocs with the Kurdistan regional government.
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
LIMA, March 28 A Boeing jet operated by Peruvian Airlines caught fire on Tuesday while landing at an airport near the Andean town of Jauja in central Peru after it swerved on the runway, but there were no serious injuries, a government minister said.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.