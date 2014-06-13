Spooked by probes, pharma executives ask: should I leave China?

* Charges against GSK's Mark Reilly shocked business
community
* Managers weigh legal responsibility of taking top
positions
* Crackdown is part of wider campaign against corruption
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, June 13 China's crackdown on
corruption in the pharmaceutical sector has frightened foreign
executives so much that some fear they could be jailed and have
asked their lawyers if they should leave the country for six
months. Others are thinking of going for good.
While the crackdown has been building for a year, Chinese
police shocked the foreign business community a month ago when
they filed corruption charges against Mark Reilly, former China
head of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc. The
Briton, who has been barred from leaving China, could face
decades in prison.
Even before then, executives were getting worried about a
wave of visits from police and regulators to their offices as
well as articles in Chinese media alleging corrupt practices
against many global drugmakers.
The charges against Reilly had prompted some senior
executives to look at all contingencies, several legal and
industry sources said.
"Many of our clients are asking about personal liabilities
and insurance, with executives asking if they are put in jail
what will happen to their families and how the company will
provide protection for them," said John Huang, Shanghai-based
co-founder and managing partner at law firm MWE China.
Police said a year-long investigation found GSK made
billions of yuan from schemes to bribe doctors and hospitals.
Two senior Chinese executives were also charged.
Britain's biggest drugmaker has said the accusations were
"deeply concerning" and that it had zero tolerance for bribery.
Reilly has not been reachable for comment while his lawyer has
declined to talk to the media. Reilly's whereabouts are unknown.
LOOKING FOR THE EXIT
Global drugmakers contacted by Reuters declined to comment
about the crackdown and how it was affecting executive morale in
the world's third-largest pharmaceutical market.
But Huang and two pharmaceutical executives said some
managers were reconsidering the legal risks involved in holding
any position where they were responsible for some of the
thousands of marketing and sales staff that global firms employ
across China.
Investigators have focused on those staff and how they deal
with poorly paid doctors and administrators in public hospitals,
the biggest buyers of medicine in China.
The crackdown, which shows no sign of abating, coincides
with a wider campaign by President Xi Jinping against corporate
and official graft.
Lawyers said some executives and in-house counsel had sought
legal advice about leaving China to avoid getting caught up in
any future probes. Some top managers were actively pursuing
career options outside China, said one source.
Others were contemplating a more temporary escape until the
worst blew over.
"They are thinking about leaving China short-term, staying
out of the country on a three or six-month rotation," said
another Shanghai-based lawyer, who asked not to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the subject.
By moving abroad, executives would avoid being arrested
should there be any formal investigation into their firms,
lawyers said. Executives had sought advice on relocating to
Singapore, Hong Kong and other destinations, they added.
Some international firms were also finding it harder to
attract staff to China, said the two pharmaceutical executives
at separate global drugmakers, who declined to be identified
because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Other executives believe the GSK case is a one-off event and
are more focused on not falling foul of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act (FCPA), which can apply to a wide variety of firms
that have business ties to the United States.
That would be a mistake, said Steven Dickinson, partner at
law firm Harris Moure in the Chinese port city of Qingdao.
"Every week I write an email saying you're missing the point
- you won't have time to get hit by the U.S. law because you'll
be in jail in China," Dickinson said.
WIDER SCRUTINY
While formal charges have only been levelled against GSK
executives, virtually all big drugmakers in China have come
under scrutiny from police or regulators.
Last year authorities visited Novartis AG of
Switzerland, Britain's AstraZeneca Plc, Sanofi SA
of France, U.S. firm Eli Lilly & Co, Germany's
Bayer AG and Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S
.
All said they were cooperating with the authorities and that
they did not condone bribery.
Most recently, Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
said last month its Hangzhou office in eastern China was visited
by China's anti-graft watchdog, the State Administration for
Industry & Commerce (SAIC). The regulator declined to give
details while Roche said it would cooperate with the
authorities.
A leaked memo from the Health Ministry in Hangzhou also
named Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca as examples of
drugmakers suspected of making kickbacks. The three firms said
they had not been contacted by authorities over the matter.
Several global drugmakers including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly
and Roche have also changed their China heads in the past year.
The three firms said the moves had nothing to do with the
crackdown.
GSK replaced Reilly in July after the investigation into the
company was announced. Johnson & Johnson appointed a
China chairman in a newly created role in August to oversee the
firm's business. The U.S. company declined to comment on the
move.
(Additional reporting by Kazunori Takada and John Ruwitch;
Editing by Dean Yates and Mark Bendeich)