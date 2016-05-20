UPDATE 1-Drugmakers eye volume growth as China cuts prices by up to 67 pct

(Adds comment from GSK China head and analyst)
SHANGHAI/LONDON May 20 Chinese health
authorities announced price cuts of up to two-thirds for three
drugs on Friday in the latest move to reduce the cost of
healthcare for patients in the world's second-biggest economy.
The National Health and Family Planning Commission said the
cost of GlaxoSmithKline's hepatitis B drug Viread would
fall to 490 yuan ($75) a month from 1,500, and AstraZeneca's
lung cancer pill Iressa to 7,000 from 15,000.
Icotinib, another lung cancer drug made by China's Betta
Pharmaceuticals, will come down to 5,500 from 12,000 yuan a
month.
In exchange for the negotiated price reductions, drug
companies can expect to sell much bigger volumes in the
cost-conscious Chinese healthcare system.
The Commission had signalled its intent in March to cut
prices of some medicines used to treat serious diseases,
including cancer, but had not named the drugs involved.
Britain's GSK, which has struggled to rebuild sales in China
following a damaging bribery scandal that landed it with a
record fine in 2014, said it expected the lower price to
stimulate substantially increased sales.
At the reduced price, its hepatitis drug will now be covered
by Chinese reimbursement policies.
"We are proud that Viread has been included in the Chinese
government's efforts to add innovative medicines to the
reimbursement policies," said Herve Gisserot, GSK's China head.
"This represents a defining moment in the government's
efforts to provide high quality, innovative products at more
affordable prices."
Deutsche Bank analyst Jack Hu said other drug companies,
such as Celgene and Roche, had withdrawn from
the price negotiations for their respective cancer medicines
Revlimid and Tarceva, suggesting the cuts may have been too
large despite the prospect of volume growth.
The high cost of healthcare is a major point of contention
in China, where low levels of state health insurance coverage
means patients and their families often burn through savings to
buy drugs to treat chronic disease.
China's drive to lower the price of drugs is a challenge for
drug firms in the world's second-largest medicine market, where
growth has slowed markedly over the past couple of years.
Beijing is also supporting domestic firms to take a bigger share
of the market.
($1 = 6.5440 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Ben Hirschler; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)