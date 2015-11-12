China rejects 11 drug applications over inadequate trial data

Nov 12 China has signalled a tougher stance on
drug quality in the country's sprawling pharmaceuticals industry
by rejecting applications for 11 medicines with inadequate or
suspect clinical data.
The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) said in
statement posted on its website on Nov. 11 that the move
affected eight Chinese companies making generic drugs for heart
problems, schizophrenia, pain, infections and other diseases.
The crackdown follows a call in July for manufacturers to
carry out their own internal investigations into trial data,
which had already led to a number of voluntary recalls.
The CFDA then carried out a series of on-site inspections
between Oct. 26 and Oct. 31 and discovered that clinical trial
data in applications from eight companies for 11 drug products
were incorrect or incomplete.
"We have decided to withhold approval from these
applications," the regulator said.
The quality of medicines produced in China is a growing
focus both for Beijing, which is pushing an ambitious programme
of healthcare reform, and for foreign countries that rely on
China and India for pharmaceutical ingredients and finished
drugs.
India's long-established generic drugs industry has run into
a series of high-profile quality problems with the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration in recent years.
"The CFDA seems very, very determined on this quality issue
and that could change the Chinese pharmaceutical industry in a
big way," said one senior executive with a multinational
drugmaker.
Deutsche Bank analyst Jack Hu said that the CFDA's action
was a short-term setback for the Chinese industry but should be
of long-term benefit to companies with high quality standards,
such as Sino Biopharmaceutical, Shanghai Fosun
and 3SBio.
The eight companies to have drugs rejected were named by the
CFDA as Hainan Pharmaceutical, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical
, Hebei Pharmaceutical, Qingdao Bai Yang
Pharmaceutical, Zhejiang Angli Kang Pharmaceutical, Hainan Kang
Chi Pharmaceutical, Guangdong Pharmaceutical and Shandong Da
Yinhai.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Adam Jourdan; Editing by David
Goodman)