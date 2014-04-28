Bill Gates, in Communist newspaper, urges more in China to help poor

SHANGHAI, April 28 Microsoft founder
Bill Gates on Monday took to the pages of the People's Daily,
the mouthpiece newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, to
encourage people in China to do more for the poor.
"China has many successful entrepreneurs and business
people. I hope that more people of insight will put their
talents to work to improve the lives of poor people in China and
around the world, and seek solutions for them," Gates wrote in
an editorial.
"Investing for the poor requires participation from the
entire community."
Philanthropy in China has yet to take off, as some wealthy
Chinese fear generous donations could invite unwanted attention
on their fortunes. China ranks towards the bottom of the list of
countries where people give money to charity, volunteer or help
a stranger, according to The World Giving Index, compiled by the
Charities Aid Foundation.
The editorial by Gates, who runs the $38 billion Bill and
Melinda Gates Foundation, comes just days after the founders of
Chinese internet company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd announced the
establishment of a charitable trust which will focus on the
environment and health, and could be worth as much as $3
billion, making it one of the biggest in Asia.
The People's Daily is required reading for government and
party officials in China.
Gates earlier this month said in an interview with Reuters
he thought people in China would take cues from central
leadership on donations and worthy causes.
"I believe the returns on investment in the poor are just as
exciting as successes achieved in the business arena, and they
are even more meaningful!" wrote Gates.
Reports in the past two years by the New York Times and
Bloomberg News have chronicled the accumulation of spectacular
wealth among family members of some of China's top Communist
Party leaders.
Gates cited as a model, China's investment over the years in
efforts to fight tuberculosis and the participation of China's
biotechnology community in those efforts.
According to the World Bank, the average income per capita
in China was $6,091 in 2012. But the country's rapid economic
growth has exacerbated a rural-urban wealth gap, with people in
many rural areas living on annual incomes below $1,000 and
struggling with access to adequate healthcare.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Michael Perry)