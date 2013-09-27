Philippines S.China Sea legal case against China gathers pace

* South China Sea legal case a "proxy battle" for tensions
at sea
* Philippines builds crack legal team
* China still objecting, saying case has no merit
* Case resonating widely as tensions build
* Recent move by judges' panel possibly favourable to Manila
By Greg Torode
HONG KONG, Sept 27 The Philippines' legal
challenge against China's claims in the South China Sea is
gathering pace, emerging as a "proxy battle" over Beijing's
territorial reach.
Manila has assembled a crack international legal team to
fight its unprecedented arbitration case under the United
Nations' Convention on the Law of the Sea - ignoring growing
pressure from Beijing to scrap the action.
Any result will be unenforceable, legal experts say, but
will carry considerable moral and political weight.
The Philippines has invested a "huge amount of political
capital in this legal gambit and it wants to ensure success
regardless of the cost," said security scholar Ian Storey of
Singapore's Institute of South East Asian Studies.
"If the Philippine team submits a less than convincing
case...this would be very embarrassing for Manila and put it
right back to square one in its dispute with China.
"Beijing would also be emboldened to pursue its claims even
more assertively than it has been doing over the past few
years."
Beyond the legal questions, the case carries political and
diplomatic risks and is being closely watched by Japan and
Vietnam, locked in their own disputes with China over sea
territory, officials from both countries say.
The United States, which is deepening military ties with the
Philippines, a longstanding treaty ally, is also watching.
The legal battle mirrors tensions at sea, where China and
the Philippines eye each other over rival occupations of the
Scarborough and Second Thomas shoals.
Chinese vessels occupied Scarborough after a tense two-month
standoff between rival vessels last year - a move some regional
analysts have described as an effective annexation by Beijing.
The Philippines accused China of further encroachment when a
naval frigate and two other ships steamed within five nautical
miles of a dilapidated transport ship that Manila ran aground on
Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to mark its territory.
One Asian envoy from a non-claimant country said: "We are
watching and worrying about an accident or miscalculation
sparking an armed confrontation. So in some ways this growing
legal fight looks like the proxy battle, you could say."
Overlapping claims in the South China Sea - traversed by
half the world's shipping tonnage - are one of the region's
biggest flashpoints amid China's military build-up and the U.S.
strategic "pivot" back to Asia.
The claims of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei
are bisected by China's "nine-dash line" - the historic claim
that reaches deep into the maritime heart of Southeast Asia.
European states, Russia, India and South Korea are also
monitoring events, given the sea's shipping lanes and potential
oil and gas resources, diplomats and military officials say.
MANILA'S FRUSTRATIONS
Frustrated by slow progress by the Association of South East
Asian Nations in easing tensions and fearing its sovereignty was
threatened, Philippines officials said they had no alternative.
Unable to contest actual sovereignty in international courts
without China's consent, Manila instead launched its arbitration
in January - despite formal objections from Beijing.
Philippines Foreign Ministry spokesman Raul Hernandez told
Reuters this week that Manila remained positive that the action
would clarify the claims and entitlements of claimants to
"benefit the region and the international community as a whole".
Manila's team is preparing arguments to show that the
nine-dash line claim is invalid under of the Law of the Sea.
They are also seeking clarifications of the territorial limits,
under the law, of rocks and shoals such as Scarborough - all
part of a bid to confirm the Philippines' rights within its
200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.
Philippines' lead counsel Paul Reichler, a Washington-based
lawyer with Foley Hoag, told Reuters that his five-strong team
included British law professors Philippe Sands and Alan Boyle as
well as Bernard Oxman from the University of Miami's law school.
Independent legal experts have described the team, managed
by the Philippines' Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza, as
"formidable", with deep experience of the arcane world of the
Law of the Sea, a landmark document approved in the early 1980s.
CHINA'S ANGER
China has refused to participate, saying the case has "no
legal grounds", and is widely expected to reject any outcome its
does not agree with.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China views the
move as a breach of a 2002 declaration between China and ASEAN.
"The Philippines has illegally occupied the reefs and
islands in the South China Sea that belong to China...China has
consistently advocated for resolution to the dispute at hand
through bilateral dialogue," he said.
Behind the scenes, Chinese diplomats are telling the
Philippines' ASEAN peers that the case has no merit, according
to diplomats from the 10-nation grouping.
Philippines Foreign Ministry officials said Beijing demanded
that Manila scrap the case as a condition for a long-planned
trip by President Benigno Aquino to a regional trade show in
southern China this month. Chinese officials said no invitation
was ever offered. The trip never happened.
The Philippines' effort, however, was recently given a boost
by a decision from an arbitration panel created to hear the case
under the U.N.'s International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea.
The five international judges said the Philippines had until
March 30, 2014 to produce written arguments about the case's
admissibility and merits. China is a member of the tribunal but
has forgone its right to select one of the judges to the panel.
Maritime scholar Clive Schofield said the request for the
Philippines to provide arguments was potentially favourable. It
also meant the case might take less than the three to four years
anticipated by Manila when it was launched in January.
"It suggests that the Philippines will be able to present
its arguments on the merits of the case as soon as the
jurisdictional hurdle is overcome...If I was sitting the
Philippines' chair right now I would be happier than sitting in
China's," said Schofield, a professor at the University of
Wollongong in Australia.
Schofield described the panel as "irreproachable. These guys
are at the very top of their game and I expect it would be very
unlikely they would be swayed by political issues."
He said that it appeared the panel would not be hostile to
China even though it was not contesting the arbitration.
Ultimately, the Philippines was anticipating a "good return"
on its investment, said Storey, the Singapore-based expert. A
favourable ruling would give Manila confidence in developing oil
and gas reserves in disputed areas such as the Reed Bank.
"Foreign energy companies would also feel more comfortable
about investing in areas...that lie within the Philippines'
exclusive economic zone," he said.