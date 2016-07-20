版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 11:15 BJT

RPT-Natural gas pipeline in central China on fire - state media

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

BEIJING, July 20 A natural gas pipeline in central China has caught fire after being hit by a landslide and there are casualties, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

The pipeline carries gas from the southwestern province of Sichuan to eastern China.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Richard Pullin)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐