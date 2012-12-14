UPDATE 1-China HSBC factory flash PMI fuels recovery hopes

* Flash PMI rises to 50.9, highest in 14 months
* New orders sub-index rises, new export orders down
* Leaders meet this weekend to plot 2013 economic course
* Think tank calls for bigger fiscal deficit in 2013
* PMI a factor supporting share prices
By Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, Dec 14 China's vast manufacturing
sector expanded in December at its fastest pace in 14 months as
new orders and employment rose, a survey showed on Friday,
adding to evidence of a pick up in the economy that helped to
boost market sentiment.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers' index for December rose
to 50.9, the highest level since October 2011 and the fifth
straight monthly gain. A figure above 50 indicates that growth
is accelerating, while one below 50 shows slowing growth.
The flash survey -- issued earlier in the month than usual
ahead of the Christmas holidays -- provides a further sign for
leaders meeting this weekend to chart an economic policy course
for 2013 that Chinese growth is reviving.
Growth had slowed for seven consecutive quarters to 7.4
percent in the third quarter. Although it is expected to quicken
slightly in the fourth quarter, China is on track this year for
its slowest full-year GDP expansion since 1999.
The improved conditions were primarily driven by domestic
demand, said Hongbin Qu, China chief economist at HSBC. The new
export orders index fell, adding to the surprisingly weak export
growth in November customs figures to suggest China faces
"external headwinds", he said.
"This calls for Beijing to keep an accommodative policy
stance to counter-balance the external weakness, provided
inflation stays benign," Qu said.
Most sub-indexes improved, although like new export orders,
output also dipped, possibly reflecting softer end-of-year
orders. Encouragingly, a sub-index on overall new orders rose
for the fifth month in a row to 52.7, its highest level since
April 2011.
The PMI helped steady nerves in Asia's shares markets where
investors are worried about a lack of progress in U.S. talks
aimed at averting a fiscal crisis. The Shanghai Composite Index
jumped more than 4 percent, although the gain was
fuelled largely by speculation of state-backed buying of
mainland markets.
The PMI figures also pointed to some improvement in margins
for manufacturers as a sub-index tracking output prices rose
while one tracking input prices fell. A sub-index on employment
rose to its highest level since February.
"Clearly, growth momentum is improving but remains modest by
historical standards," Dariusz Kowalczyk, a Credit Agricole
strategist said in a research note. "The data highlights a lack
of need for more stimulus and should be well received."
WORK CONFERENCE
The Chinese government will hold a planning meeting this
weekend, which will set economic policy for the coming year,
sources said.
It is expected to keep to the 2012 growth target of 7.5
percent in 2013, a lower trajectory than in recent years as the
government tries to factor in some economic wiggle room to
reduce the country's export reliance in favour of domestic
consumption.
Earlier on Friday, the State Information Center, a
government-backed think tank, called for Beijing to expand its
fiscal deficit in 2013 and broaden out value added tax reforms
to support the economy and offset export weakness.
Government data earlier this week showed industrial
production growth in November jumped to an eight-month high
while inflation ticked up from 33-month lows.
The data added to the view that a long slide in economic
growth was over, although exports suggested a recovery will be
bumpy.
"We can not pin hopes that the growth rate will pick up to
10 percent as in the past," said Xia Bin, an economist at the
Development Research Centre, a cabinet think tank.
Exports growth slipped to less than 3 percent annual growth
compared with 11.6 percent in October. That could hit the firms
concentrated in China's coastal export hubs, where private firms
account for much of new hiring and new government revenues.
China's central bank cut interest rates and bank reserve
requirements and lately used money market operations to try to
support the economy as it slowed down.
It also fast-tracked approvals for infrastructure projects.
Credit has loosened as money flows through channels outside
the traditional state-controlled banks, such as trust loans and
corporate bonds.
Total social financing -- China's measure of credit
available in the economy -- is on course to hit a record of 15
trillion yuan this year, up 17 percent from 2011.
However, the November total slipped compared with October,
raising another doubt about the strength of the rebound.
"These figures underline that the credit loosening that has
helped fuel the economic rebound of recent months is still far
more tentative than in earlier expansions," Capital Economics
analyst Qinwei Wang said.
The diversification of funding sources may help smaller
businesses but alarms critics and banking industry executives,
who warn that there is very little transparency on where the
loans are going. Lower-interest bank loans and depositors'
savings are also flowing into shadow banking as part of a broad
arbitrage between the official and gray-market interest rates.