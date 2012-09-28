China accuses Bo Xilai of multiple crimes

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
BEIJING, Sept 28 China's ruling Communist Party o n Friday expelled d isgraced senior politician Bo Xilai from top party positions and said it would hand him over for criminal investigation accused of multiples crimes, o pe ning a new phase in a scandal that has shaken a leadership succession.
Bo's wife and his former police chief have both been jailed over the scandal stemming from the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood in the southwestern city of Chongqing, where Bo was Communist Party chief.
The statement carried by the official Xinhua news agency said that in the scandal around the murder of Heywood, Bo "abused his powers of office, committed serious errors and bears a major responsibility".
"Bo Xilai's actions created grave repercussions, and massively damaged the reputation of the party and the state," it said.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct