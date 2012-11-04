UPDATE 1-China wraps up key meeting with Bo Xilai expulsion

* Two appointments to powerful military commission
* Plenum approves amendment to party charter
* No mention of Mao, could signal intent for reform
* Congress bringing leadership change to start on Thursday
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, Nov 4 Chinese leaders ended a key
closed-door conclave on Sunday with a decision to formally expel
disgraced politician Bo Xilai from the Communist Party, in a
meeting which also promoted two senior military men and approved
the party constitution's amendment.
The secretive four-day meeting of 365 senior party officials
ratified an earlier decision to expel Bo, former Chongqing party
boss, as well as Liu Zhijun, one-time railway minister, sacked
last year for "serious disciplinary violations", state news
agency Xinhua said.
Bo and Liu can now be expected to face criminal charges and
a trial.
The party plenum comes just days before the opening of a
congress in Beijing on Nov. 8 that will usher in a generational
leadership change, which has been overshadowed by a scandal with
Bo, who had once been a contender for top office himself.
The government accused Bo in September of corruption and of
bending the law to hush up his wife's murder of a British
businessman. While she has since been jailed, Bo has yet to be
formally charged.
Liu was fired early last year over corruption charges. His
reputation was further marred after a train crash in China a few
months later killed 40 people. Although the accident happened
after Liu's dismissal, the government said he was primarily
responsible as safety standards at the rail ministry had slipped
under his watch.
Xinhua provided no other details of either case, in a report
full of turgid Communist terminology designed to curtain-raise
the congress, at which President Hu Jintao will hand over his
party duties to anointed successor Xi Jinping.
TOP MILITARY APPOINTMENTS
Another announcement from the plenum was the appointments of
two new chairmen to the party's powerful Central Military
Commission that oversees the People's Liberation Army and
China's rapid defence modernisation efforts.
Former air force commander Xu Qiliang and Fan Changlong, the
head of the important Jinan military region which oversees large
parts of eastern China, will join that body, Xinhua said.
Sources had told Reuters that Xu had been tipped to do
so.
The plenum also approved an amendment to the party charter,
Xinhua said.
It did not identify the change, but there has been
speculation the party may strip out mention of the ideology of
late paramount leader Mao Zedong, known as "M a o Zedong Thought".
The plenum communique did not mention Mao, marking at least
the third time the party has subtly dropped references to Mao
since October, a move that was seen by some as sending a signal
about the party's intent on reform.
In the past five years the party has "withstood the trials
of numerous difficulties and risks", but has managed to maintain
stable and relatively fast economic growth and rising living
standards, the statement said.
The official report on the meeting otherwise shed little
light on what of substance was discussed, including possible
preparations for the long-expected succession and prospects for
economic growth, which slowed a little in the third quarter.
Plenums are annual gatherings of the Central Committee, the
largest of the party's top decision-making bodies, to approve
broad decisions on the direction of government policy.
In China, power resides in the party elite and meetings of
the Central Committee also offer chances for provincial
chieftains to make known their policies and press for promotion.
The blueprint from the plenum will be presented to
parliament for formal approval in March.