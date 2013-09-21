China to sentence ousted politician Bo, could get long jail term

| JINAN, China, Sept 22
JINAN, China, Sept 22 A Chinese court will
announce its verdict on former top politician Bo Xilai on Sunday
following his 5-day trial last month on charges of corruption
and abuse of power. He could be handed a long jail term by the
Communist Party-controlled court.
The nature of the charges could even see Bo, 64, given the
death penalty, but many observers say that is unlikely as the
party will not want to make a martyr of a man whose left-leaning
social welfare policies won much popular support.
Legal experts have said they thought the details of the
actual charges laid against Bo suggested he would be spared the
death penalty.
At the close of Bo's dramatic trial last month, prosecutors
demanded a heavy sentence, saying his "whimsical" challenge to
charges of bribery, graft and abuse of power flew in the face of
the evidence. State media, which speaks for the party, has all
but condemned him.
The verdict is expected to be announced by the court in the
eastern city of Jinan, where Bo was tried, at 10 a.m. Beijing
time (0200 GMT).
Hong Kong's South China Morning Post cited a source last
week as saying the case could drag on as Bo is likely to appeal,
and he believes one day his name will be cleared.
"I will wait quietly in the prison," Bo said in a letter to
his family last week, according to the newspaper.
RISING STAR
Bo was a rising star in China's leadership circles when his
career was stopped short last year by a murder scandal. Bo's
wife, Gu Kailai, was convicted of poisoning a British
businessman, Neil Heywood, who had been a family friend.
Bo, who was Communist Party chief of the southwestern
metropolis of Chongqing, mounted an unexpectedly feisty defence
during his trial, denouncing testimony against him by his wife
as the ravings of a mad woman.
He repeatedly said he was not guilty of any of the charges,
though he admitted making some bad decisions and shaming his
country by his handling of former Chongqing police chief, Wang
Lijun, who first told Bo that Gu had probably murdered Heywood.
Wang fled to the U.S. consulate in the nearby city of
Chengdu in February last year after confronting Bo with evidence
that Gu was involved in the murder. Wang was also jailed last
year for covering up the crime.
NO LENIENCY
The state prosecutor said Bo should not be shown leniency as
he had recanted admissions of guilt provided ahead of his trial.
Senior party figures fear Bo could stage a political
comeback one day if he is not dealt a harsh sentence, sources
told Reuters after the trial.
A light sentence could undermine President Xi Jinping's
pledge to go after corrupt political heavyweights as harshly as
those lower down the pecking order.
Bo cultivated a loyal following through his charisma and
populist, quasi-Maoist policies, especially among those left out
in the cold by China's anything-for-growth economic policies.
"The dissatisfaction certainly will remain, but I'm sure
even when such dissatisfaction bursts up again, they will find
other representatives, other spokespersons," said Joseph Cheng,
a political science professor at City University in Hong Kong.
"So his political comeback is unlikely."