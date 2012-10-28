INSIGHT-China grassroots democracy challenge awaits new leaders

| XIANGSHAN/WUKAN, China
XIANGSHAN/WUKAN, China Oct 29 Hua Youjuan is an
unlikely Chinese official.
Free-spirited but driven, she left her village at age 17,
got a degree in marketing, and opened a string of businesses in
nearby cities in eastern China before settling in the coastal
boomtown of Ningbo, 160 km (100 miles) from home.
She never looked back - until she got a phone call two years
ago that set off a chain of events that would turn her into an
anti-corruption campaigner, then the elected head of her village
and, finally, into a disillusioned witness to the ruling
Communist Party's attempts at limited grassroots democracy.
Her story, as she tells it, ends with a party unwilling to
yield power and with her campaign losing momentum - a tale that
reveals one of the most challenging riddles facing China's
incoming new leadership team: how can the party shore up its
waning legitimacy without loosening its grip on power?
So far, an answer has been elusive.
Critics say political reform stalled as the current
leadership focused on delivering economic growth. Rumours have
circulated ahead of the once-in-a-decade transition that
leader-to-be Xi Jinping and his colleagues may be willing to
push through much needed reforms - but it is far from clear.
Large-scale protests have increased in China, reflecting
anger over corruption and the lack of government accountability
and transparency - the kind of unrest that experiments in
grassroots democracy, like the one Hua Youjuan participated in,
were meant to help short-circuit.
Instead, Hua said democracy in her home village of
Huangshan, in eastern Zhejiang province, was never allowed to
fully succeed, thwarted by senior party officials who she
accused of resisting her campaign to root out corruption.
"If real reform comes, then I don't mind staying where I
came from, but if things continue like this I just don't see
hope," she told Reuters.
Hua's frustrations are shared in other villages that have
been to the ballot box, including China's most famous testing
ground for greater democracy, the southern fishing village of
Wukan where a violent standoff over government land seizures led
last year to the sacking of local leaders and elections.
On the first anniversary of the Wukan uprising in September,
more than 100 villagers rallied outside Wukan's party offices to
protest against what they saw as slow progress by their newly
elected village committee to return seized land. Some critics
say the committee was outmaneuvered by higher party officials.
China has experimented with limited democracy since the
1980s, holding nationwide village chief elections and giving
people a voice in low-level government budgeting in some
locales.
But China experts say most of these efforts have fizzled
because of opposition from within the Communist Party, and that
mass protests are still frequent. Some experts such as Sun
Liping of Tsinghua University estimate there could have been
180,000 mass protests and riots in China in 2010.
"Most people I know and meet know change is going to happen,
but I don't think anybody knows what kind of change and I don't
think anybody really knows how to initiate change," said Tony
Saich, a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.
"You can only push a ball down the road so long before it
runs out of control."
IMPEACH THE LEADER
In October 2010, the ball ran out of control in Huangshan
village, a suburban warren of houses and small factories on the
south side of the city of Hangzhou.
Convinced their local party boss was getting rich through
corrupt means, residents launched a sit-in to block a
construction project he was involved in.
Hua, living in Ningbo, did not even know it was happening,
but her father joined the movement, collecting donations from
the village's 6,000 residents to keep the protest going.
A friend of Hua's with close ties to the local government
called her and asked her to return to Huangshan to plead with
her dad to quit. She did so in early November, but her father
refused and the movement gained momentum.
"He said, 'Telling me to stop is worse than telling me to go
and die at this point'," she recounted.
Police increased the pressure, summoning Hua and warning
that her father could get into trouble if he did not stop.
That turned out to be the wrong tack with the 36-year-old
who has a soft smile but a hard head.
She demanded to know what law his actions violated, and then
left uncowed. She then became part of the villagers' movement,
suggesting they step up their protest by trying to impeach the
party chief from his role as head of the village economic
cooperative. They began collecting signatures.
On Nov. 10 officials from the district that oversees
Huangshan village came to negotiate, but the villagers blocked
their exit for several hours. Police were called to get them
out, Hua said.
The next day, villagers, officials and police scuffled over
the village financial books, which were to be collected by
investigators for a probe into the party chief. Hua was summoned
by police for questioning. Thousands of villagers gathered
outside the police station to demand her release, Hua said.
She was finally freed around midday the next day and given a
hero's welcome replete with flowers. "From that day the
villagers started to know who I was," she said.
By the end of November, the tension seemed to have peaked.
The party chief stepped down and was subsequently put under
house arrest, according to Hua.
OPEN NOMINATION, CLOSED SELECTION
With the new year came hope as the wheels of village
democracy began to turn.
First, the party selected leaders for the village party
branch, a body that technically parallels the village committee
but in reality holds more power, through a new and relatively
open mechanism. Villagers were allowed to nominate candidates,
and the party would then pick a leader from among the top five.
The process, called "open nomination, direct election", was
part of the party's latest nationwide attempt to infuse public
affairs with a degree of accountability.
Party leaders have directly dismissed the possibility of
China adopting "Western-style", multi-party democracy, but the
concept of "intra-party democracy" - more openness and
competition behind the red wall of the 80 million-strong party -
has gained traction and there appears to be consensus behind it.
Li Yuanchao, who is expected to join China's top leaders in
the Politburo Standing Committee at the 18th Party Congress in
November, championed "open nomination, direct election" when he
ran Jiangsu province from 2002-2007.
China watchers say the concept of intra-party democracy is
likely to get a boost at next month's congress - where China's
new leadership team will be unveiled - but critics say this
misses the point.
While village elections are enshrined legally in China, fair
votes free of behind-the-scenes meddling are relatively rare.
In Huangshan, Hua was elected village chief in April 2011
despite eligibility rules she said were an attempt to prevent
rebellious villagers from standing.
The old party and village bosses were out, but Hua soon
found she could not work with the new party chief, who outranked
her in China's hierarchy of officials, and who she said was
favoured by party officials at higher levels.
In July, the villagers started to organise again to petition
the Hangzhou government and party officials called Hua to step
in. Instead, she turned off her phone and ignored them.
The response was swift. Thirteen people were arrested, 10 of
whom, including Hua's father and brother, were brought up on
criminal charges for previous actions, she said.
Multiple phone calls to the party office of Wenyan township,
one level above Huangshan, to seek comment for this article went
unanswered. The Xiaoshan district party office, above Wenyan,
had no immediate comment on the situation in Huangshan when
contacted by phone.
COMPLETELY OPEN
A day after Lunar New Year this year, Hua went to the
village of Wukan in southern Guangdong province where an
uprising against illegal land sales had resulted in concessions
being granted by the province's high-flying leader, Wang Yang.
She said she went on a whim, feeling lonely with her brother
and father still in detention with no court date yet set, and
hoped to learn something from the Wukan experience.
For Hua and others, Wukan symbolised the possibility of
rural activism in China and opened a path toward more
democratic, equitable and transparent village governance.
In Wukan, decades of strong-arm rule by its former village
party secretary, Xue Chang, had resulted in widespread abuses of
power. Villagers felt powerless, unable to choose their own
village chief or village committee representatives.
In September last year, these tensions boiled over into a
protest movement which led to village elections in March.
Villagers flocked to vote. The poll also drew plaudits for
using secret ballot boxes and open nominations and it resulted
in the new village committee being largely comprised of former
protest leaders.
But even in Wukan the new officials have had a tough time
achieving their goals - partly, some say, for the same reason
Hua is frustrated: higher-ranking party officials are opposed.
Zhuang Liehong, a core village committee member and advocate
of improved grassroots democracy and governance, quit recently
in frustration at the limited progress in negotiating the return
of seized land from uncooperative higher authorities.
"If after the 18th party congress there isn't further
progress in getting back our land, more will quit," said Zhang
Jiancheng, another democratically elected member of the new
Wukan village administration.
Pressure is building around China, said Minxin Pei of
Claremont McKenna College in California.
"That's a political reality we cannot ignore," he said,
adding China's new leaders must push through reforms or pay a
high price.
"If they don't push, where they end up is lots and lots of
Wukans, lots and lots of Shifangs and Qidongs," he said, citing
other places where large violent protests have erupted recently.
Hua, who Reuters first met in Wukan, said she was worried
things in her village could back-slide if she did not run again
when her term ends in 2014.
"If I can do this and feel like there are results then it's
something I want to do," she said. "But if, for instance,
another term is going to be like this, without being able to
change anything, then I don't want to do it."