China's president eyes ally for promotion to top body-sources

* Inner Mongolia party chief Hu Chunhua tapped for promotion
* Seen as a rising star, ally of President Hu Jintao
* Elevation would help Hu Jintao retain influence
post-retirement
By Benjamin Kang Lim and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Aug 8 Chinese President Hu Jintao is
manoeuvring to promote one of his closest allies to the
Communist Party's inner sanctum, two independent sources said,
in a bid to retain clout and preserve his legacy after retiring
as party chief.
Hu Chunhua, party boss of the northern region of Inner
Mongolia, is a rising political star of the party's next
generation of senior leaders. He is seen as a reformer and a
close ally of Hu Jintao, although the two are not related.
Under the constitution, the president, 69, has to stand down
early next year in a once-in-a-decade leadership transition.
"Hu Jintao regards Hu Chunhua highly and is determined to
promote him," a source with ties to the leadership said.
He wants "Little Hu", as the younger man is popularly known
in China, to be either catapulted straight into the party's
supreme-decision making body - the Politburo Standing Committee
- or at least promoted to the prestigious post of party chief in
Shanghai, China's fast-growing financial capital.
"It's a political tradition in China to ensure that
unfinished work and wishes will be carried out," said a Chinese
political analyst, referring to the practice of retiring leaders
promoting allies to ensure their influence remains.
"After leaving the (political) stage, the retiring leader
hopes that the show will go on," added the analyst, who asked
not to be identified, citing the sensitivity of discussing elite
politics.
It will also help ensure there is no political retribution
carried out against Hu Jintao or his family by other factions
who will remain in power once he is gone, the analyst said.
Hu Jintao is widely expected to hand the top job in the
party to Vice President Xi Jinping and look to promote other
allies to important roles. He has been pushing to shrink the
standing committee to seven from the current nine members to
retain influence. Sources have said membership could be
increased to 11.
A new leadership line-up, including the new standing
committee, is expected to be announced at a party congress, to
be held in October at the earliest. The new line up will
formally take over the reins of power in March.
"Hu Chunhua is a dark horse," a second source with ties to
the top leadership told Reuters, referring to his chances of
joining the standing committee.
What happens to Hu Chunhua will hinge on horse-trading
between Hu Jintao and other senior figures, including former
president Jiang Zemin, in the run-up to the leadership change at
the party's 18th congress later this year, the sources said.
These and other potential promotions are at the heart of the
Communist Party's secretive deliberations ahead of the congress.
There are signs the deliberations have moved to the seaside
resort of Beidaihe, a traditional summer retreat 160 miles (250
km) from Beijing.
"This is to solicit opinions but it won't reach any final
decisions on the new collective leadership. It's too early for
that," said a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, due
to potential repercussions for discussing elite politics.
YOUNGEST
If elevated, Hu Chunhua, 49, would be the youngest member of
the standing committee and as an ally of an outgoing president
would be seen as someone destined for bigger things, possibly
the party leadership.
He gained some international exposure earlier this year,
when he accompanied Xi on a trip to the United States, along
with a smattering of other provincial leaders.
President Hu became a member of the Politburo Standing
Committee in 1992 and he became China's leader a decade later.
If Hu Chunhua does not make it, he is the front-runner to
become party boss of Shanghai and a member of the party's elite
Politburo, a bigger grouping of top leaders, sources said.
Shanghai, alongside major cities Beijing, Tianjin and
Chongqing, enjoy a higher political status, giving their party
bosses greater clout.
The Politburo has 24 members after the ousting of Bo Xilai,
the charismatic but controversial party boss of the southwestern
metropolis of Chongqing. He fell from power after his police
chief sought asylum at a nearby U.S. consulate and his wife was
named as a suspect in the murder of British businessman Neil
Heywood. She will be tried this week.
Other candidates in the running to succeed Yu Zhengsheng as
Shanghai party boss are China's Commerce Minister Chen Deming,
incumbent mayor Han Zheng, who survived a corruption scandal
that ensnared his former boss, and the party's top researcher
Wang Huning, the sources said.
Yu is also a candidate to be promoted to the standing
committee, the sources said.
Hu Chunhua could also become party boss of Beijing,
replacing Guo Jinlong. Sources said Guo could lose his job after
a bungled rescue response following floods in which 79 died.
RISING STAR
After graduating from the elite Peking University, Hu
Chunhua cut his teeth in the Communist Youth League -- President
Hu's power base. Almost immediately, he was posted to restive
Tibet.
Hu Jintao was Tibet party boss for four years until 1992 and
like the president, Hu Chunhua has made a name for himself
serving in difficult locations.
In total, he spent 23 years in Tibet, overlapping for some
of that period with Hu Jintao.
"Little Hu" was named the Youth League's chief in 2006. He
served as governor and eventually party boss of the northern
province of Hebei before moving to Inner Mongolia in 2009.
"What is special about Hu Chunhua is that he volunteered to
go to Tibet after graduating from Peking University with top
honours," said Kou Chien-wen, an expert on the Youth League and
director of the East Asian Institute of Taiwan's National
Chengchi University.
"He speaks fluent Tibetan which is rare among Han Chinese
cadres in Tibet," Kou said. "It's difficult to tell whether he
is liberal or conservative, but he is very close to Hu Jintao."
Hu Chunhua won plaudits from the government, diplomats and
analysts say, after successfully dealing with rare protests by
ethnic Mongols last year in Inner Mongolia, who took to the
streets angered by the destruction of traditional grazing land
by coal miners and a lack of respect for their culture.
"In the development process, it is necessary that
safeguarding the interests of the masses must be the fundamental
starting point," Hu told some of the students who had organised
the demonstrations, a rare and brave move by a senior leader.
"If people's interests are not protected properly, then
development cannot be sustainable," Hu said, the official Inner
Mongolia Daily.
However, he has also shown a tougher side, locking up
China's most famous Mongol dissident, Hada, shortly after his
2010 release from a 15-year jail term for separatism. Hada's
wife and son are also believed to be in prison.