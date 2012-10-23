China hints at reform by dropping Mao's legacy

* Removal of Mao thought signals push for reform - analyst
* Internal debate about direction of incoming leadership
* Others say it may be too soon to write off Mao
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, Oct 23 China's ruling Communist Party
has dropped its strongest hint yet that it will move in the
direction of reform, removing a once standard reference to late
leader Mao Zedong in statements ahead of a generational
leadership transition.
Mao has always been held up as an ideological great in party
communiques, which also normally mention Marx, Lenin, one-time
paramount ruler Deng Xiaoping, former President Jiang Zemin and
President Hu Jintao.
The Politburo, a powerful decision-making council with two
dozen active members, said on Monday a party congress next month
would discuss amending the party's constitution.
Previous amendments, including one implicitly allowing party
membership for capitalists, have formed the guidelines for
important economic and political reforms in the world's most
populous country.
But, crucially, the Politburo in its statement on the issue
left out what had been standard wording citing Marxism-Leninism
and Mao Zedong Thought, which adapted the original theories of
Marxism that grew out of industrial Europe to the conditions of
largely rural China when Mao took over in 1949.
"It's very significant," Zheng Yongnian, the director of the
East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore,
said of the removal of a reference to Mao Zedong Thought and the
implications of that for the direction leaders were taking.
"Before the fall of Bo Xilai, that direction was not so
clear. But now it's become quite clear. I mean, less Maoism, but
more Dengism."
Bo, a former high-flying politician supported by leftists,
was ousted this year in China's biggest political scandal in two
decades.
By removing Mao Zedong Thought, the top leaders were
signalling a push for reforms, Zheng said, in the same way Deng
introduced market reforms in the late 1970s that turned China
from a backwater into an economic powerhouse.
There was also no reference made to Mao thought in a
previous announcement on the date of the party congress.
Doctrinal differences between reformist and leftist factions
reflect an internal debate about the direction of the new
leadership whose taking up of the reins of power starts at the
congress opening in Beijing on Nov.8.
The debate has been under the spotlight since the rise and
subsequent fall of Bo, who, as party boss of the southwestern
city of Chongqing, drew support from leftists critical of
aspects of the market-based reform agenda.
China heads into the congress with the economy heading for
its slowest annual growth rate in at least 13 years, while
social stresses, such as anger over corruption, land grabs and
unmet welfare demands, stir protests.
"NOT POSSIBLE"
State media, as well as experts close to the government,
have made increasingly strident calls for bold reform to avoid a
crisis, though nobody seriously expects a move towards full
democracy.
This week, for example, the Study Times, a newspaper
published by the Central Party School which trains rising
officials, lauded Singapore's form of closely managed democracy
and its long-ruling main party for having genuine popular
support.
"If you want to win people's hearts and their support, you
have to have a government that serves the people," it wrote.
Despite his ruthless political campaigns in which tens of
millions died, Mao, whose portrait looms large on Tiananmen
Square, has always been largely revered as a charismatic ruler
who stood up to foreigners and unified the country.
Mao's legacy in China remains tightly guarded by a Communist
leadership bent on preserving his memory to shore up their own
legitimacy, which, unlike his, was not forged in war.
In 2003, on the 110th anniversary of Mao's birth, Hu
declared that "the banner of Mao Zedong Thought will always be
held high, at all times and in all circumstances".
An enormous slogan outside the central leadership compound
in central Beijing, boldly states: "Long live invincible Mao
Zedong thought!"
Some cautioned that it may be too soon to write off Mao.
"This is just not possible," said Wang Zhengxu, a senior
research fellow at University of Nottingham's School of
Contemporary Chinese Studies in Britain, on speculation that Mao
thought and Marxism-Leninism would be removed from the party's
constitution.
Despite China's all-pervasive Internet censorship - "Mao
Zedong" and "Mao Zedong Thought" are both blocked on microblog
searches - some users were able to discuss the issue, with
opinions split on the possible removal of Mao thought.
"Mao Zedong thought is the soul of the People's Republic of
China ... and it is a light leading people towards justice,"
wrote one user.
Still, Singapore's Zheng said Mao's vision had become
irrelevant as many Chinese were apathetic about him. The
doctrine could be de-emphasised in the amendment to China's
constitution during the congress, he said.
"Only the left side cares about it," he said. "For most
people, for the young generation, they don't care about it. The
memory is gone."