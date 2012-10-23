UPDATE 1-China hints at reform by dropping Mao wording

* Removal of wording about Mao Zedong signals push for
reform - analyst
* Internal debate about direction of incoming leadership
* Others say it may be too soon to write off Mao's deep
legacy
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, Oct 23 The subtle dropping of
references to late Chinese leader Mao Zedong from two policy
statements over the last few weeks serves as one of the most
intriguing hints yet that the ruling Communist Party is planning
to move in the direction of reform.
Mao has always been held up as an ideological great in party
communiques, his name mentioned almost by default in homage to
his role in founding modern China and leading the Communist
Party, whose rule from the 1949 revolution remains unbroken.
Which is why the dropping of the words "Mao Zedong thought"
from two recent statements by the party's elite Politburo ahead
of a landmark congress, at which a new generation of leaders
will take the top party posts, has attracted so much attention.
Also absent were normally standard references to
Marxism-Leninism.
The omission in the latest such statement by the powerful
decision-making body, a Monday announcement that the congress
next month would discuss amending the party's constitution, has
seen by some as sending a signal about its intent on reform. One
of the constitution's key platforms is Mao thought.
"It's very significant," Zheng Yongnian, the director of the
East Asian Institute at the National University of Singapore,
said of the removal of a reference to Mao Zedong Thought and the
implications of that for the direction leaders were taking.
The wording has in the past talked about "holding high the
banner of Mao Zedong thought and Marxism-Leninism" in carrying
out the party's work, and is often included at the end of
statements almost as a mantra.
But the latest two statements mentioned only that the party
should follow "Deng Xiaoping theory", the "three represents" and
the "scientific development concept".
Late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping introduced the idea that
China can be both communist and have market-based reforms, while
the "three represents" refers to former President Jiang Zemin's
policy which formally allowed capitalists to join the party.
The last idea is current President Hu Jintao's thinking of
promoting more rounded economic development.
Mao Zedong Thought adapted the original theories of Marxism
that grew out of industrial Europe to the conditions of largely
rural China when Mao took over in 1949.
"Before the fall of Bo Xilai, that direction was not so
clear. But now it's become quite clear. I mean, less Maoism, but
more Dengism," Zheng said.
Bo, a former high-flying politician supported by leftists,
was ousted this year in China's biggest political scandal in two
decades.
By removing Mao Zedong Thought, the top leaders were
signalling a push for reforms, Zheng said, in the same way Deng
introduced landmark market reforms in the late 1970s that turned
China from a backwater into an economic powerhouse.
There was also no reference made to Mao thought in a
previous announcement on the date of the party congress.
Doctrinal differences between reformist and leftist factions
reflect an internal debate about the direction of the new
leadership whose taking up of the reins of power starts at the
congress opening in Beijing on Nov. 8.
The debate has been under the spotlight since the rise and
subsequent fall of Bo, who, as party boss of the southwestern
city of Chongqing, drew support from leftists critical of
aspects of the market-based reform agenda.
China heads into the congress with the economy heading for
its slowest annual growth rate in at least 13 years, while
social stresses, such as anger over corruption, land grabs and
unmet welfare demands, stir protests.
"NOT POSSIBLE"
State media, as well as experts close to the government,
have made increasingly strident calls for bold reform to avoid a
crisis, though nobody seriously expects a move towards full
democracy.
This week, for example, the Study Times, a newspaper
published by the Central Party School which trains rising
officials, lauded Singapore's form of closely managed democracy
and its long-ruling main party for having genuine popular
support.
"If you want to win people's hearts and their support, you
have to have a government that serves the people," it wrote.
Despite his ruthless political campaigns in which tens of
millions died, Mao, whose portrait looms large on Tiananmen
Square, has always been largely revered as a charismatic ruler
who stood up to foreigners and unified the country.
Mao's legacy in China remains tightly guarded by a Communist
leadership bent on preserving his memory to shore up their own
legitimacy, which, unlike his, was not forged in war.
In 2003, on the 110th anniversary of Mao's birth, Hu
declared that "the banner of Mao Zedong Thought will always be
held high, at all times and in all circumstances".
An enormous slogan outside the central leadership compound
in central Beijing, boldly states: "Long live invincible Mao
Zedong thought!"
Some cautioned that it may be too soon to write off Mao.
"This is just not possible," said Wang Zhengxu, a senior
research fellow at University of Nottingham's School of
Contemporary Chinese Studies in Britain, on speculation that Mao
thought and Marxism-Leninism would be removed from the party's
constitution.
Despite China's all-pervasive Internet censorship - "Mao
Zedong" and "Mao Zedong Thought" are both blocked on microblog
searches - some users were able to discuss the issue, with
opinions split on the possible removal of Mao thought.
"Mao Zedong Thought is the soul of the People's Republic of
China ... and it is a light leading people towards justice,"
wrote one user.
Still, Singapore's Zheng said Mao's vision had become
irrelevant as many Chinese were apathetic about him. The
doctrine could be de-emphasised in the amendment to China's
constitution during the congress, he said.
"Only the left side cares about it," he said. "For most
people, for the young generation, they don't care about it. The
memory is gone."