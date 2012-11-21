UPDATE 1-China promotes conservative to propaganda minister

By Sui-Lee Wee and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING Nov 21 China appointed on Wednesday a
loyal ally of President Hu Jintao to become propaganda minister
and promoted one of its most senior female leaders to
Communist Party chief of the northern port city of Tianjin.
The new propaganda minister, Liu Qibao, formerly the party
boss of southwestern Sichuan province, replaces Liu Yunshan, who
was last week raised to the Standing Committee following a
once-every-five-year party congress that unveiled a generational
leadership change.
While media-savvy, Liu is unlikely to loosen media controls
as China's leaders, nervous about stability and the need to
ensure one-party rule, are likely to keep domestic media on a
short leash and clamp down on China's increasingly unruly
Internet, which has over 500 million users.
The brief Xinhua announcement confirmed a Reuters report in
October that said Liu Qibao was tipped to replace Liu Yunshan.
The two are not related despite sharing a surname.
According to an official biography, he comes from a poor
background and rose to the upper echelons of the party through
Hu's powerbase of the Communist Youth League.
As propaganda minister, Liu will have to instill confidence
in the party and its policies and ensure a monopoly on the flow
of information, something which is becoming harder in modern,
wired China, with web sites and several feisty new publications
straining at the leash to uncover corruption and abuse of power.
Liu will be in charge of disseminating official policy and
viewpoints as well as trying to combat rumours spread by the
growing lack of public trust in mainstream state-run media's
often mundane and occasionally dubious reporting.
Unusually for a senior Chinese official, he has engaged with
ordinary people via online questions and used the popular
Twitter-like microblog Sina Weibo to send messages.
But he has taken a hardline approach to tackling a surge of
self-immolations and protests in restive ethnic Tibetan parts of
the province, and has locked up some dissidents.
In a separate announcement, Xinhua said that Sun Chunlan,
62, will move to Tianjin, which the government is trying to turn
into a global financial centre, from the southeastern coastal
province of Fujian, where she had been party boss since 2009.
The appointment had been widely expected.
Sun is one of only two women on the Politburo, a 25-member
body that is a mix of military and civilian leaders which
reports to the party's elite decision-making core, the seven-man
Standing Committee.
She replaces Zhang Gaoli, who was also raised to the
Standing Committee.
Sun worked her way up through various factory jobs in
China's northeastern industrial heartland and spent time in the
late 1990s and early 2000s in Liaoning province, where the then
up-and-coming Bo Xilai also worked and with whom she reputedly
clashed, sources say.
Bo, once a top contender for senior leadership, is currently
being investigated for corruption and abuse of power after his
wife murdered a British businessman.
Tianjin, about 30 minutes southeast of Beijing by high-speed
train, was a lively trade centre in pre-Communist days, before
becoming a grubby backwater overshadowed by its close neighbour
the Chinese capital.
But investment in Tianjin accelerated under Zhang's
leadership, which began in 2007.
But critics see Tianjin as typical of the kind of
debt-financed infrastructure splurges that have succeeded in
getting politicians noticed inside China's ruling Communist
Party but have left behind mixed economic
blessings.