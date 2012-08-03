China to hold Gu Kailai murder trial on Aug 9-sources

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
BEIJING Aug 3 China will open the trial of Gu Kailai, the wife of ousted Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, on Aug. 9 on charges of murdering a British man in November, two sources said on Friday.
Gu will face trial in Hefei, provincial capital of Anhui in eastern China, although she is accused of murdering businessman Neil Heywood in Chongqing, a southwest municipality that her husband Bo turned into a showpiece for his controversial policies. Bo was dismissed as chief of Chongqing in March.
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Mexican silver mining equities vs peso: http://reut.rs/2kpRxZX
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.