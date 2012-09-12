CORRECTED-China maintains silence on Xi, rumour mill in overdrive

(Corrects 8th graf to make clear party congress is held every
five years)
By Terril Yue Jones
BEIJING, Sept 12 Chinese authorities and media
remained silent on the whereabouts of Vice President Xi Jinping
on Wednesday, with rumours and speculation spreading over why
Beijing was not more forthcoming on the health of its
president-in-waiting.
Xi has skipped meetings with a number of visiting leaders
and senior officials over the past week, including U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, because of what sources told
Reuters was a possible injury to his back suffered while
swimming.
But Chinese officials have refused to give any explanation
for Xi's absence from the public stage, giving rise to bizarre
speculation on the country's Internet rumour mill. According to
various theories being floated, the 59-year-old Xi has had a
stroke or heart attack, was the target of an assassination
attempt or was secreting himself, preparing for war.
Xi has not been seen in public since Sept. 1 and the
continued unwillingness of the government to impart any
information on the health or whereabouts of the man who is
essentially China's president-elect was beginning to cause
unease overseas.
"Something serious must have happened, because they would
have put him on national TV right away had there been no serious
physical problem," said Minxin Pei, professor of government at
Claremont McKenna College in California.
"I rule out political foul play, that he is in some kind of
serious political trouble. It's simply unimaginable," Pei said.
"He gave a speech on Sept. 1, and that's after Beidaihe - if he
were in political trouble, he wouldn't have given that speech."
Beidaihe is the seaside summer retreat of senior Communist
Party leaders, who meet there every August to hammer out
policies for the coming year. This year the talks were likely to
have focused on the new party leadership to be unveiled at the
party congress expected to be held in October.
With the party's congress held only once every five years
and its top leaders being replaced only every decade, it is
China's most important political event. The fact that its timing
has not yet been announced has fuelled speculation about discord
within the Communist Party.
Still, foreign businessmen attending the World Economic
Forum meeting in the Chinese port city of Tianjin were not
fazed.
"I haven't heard anything that would give me concerns at
this point," said Rafael H. Saavedra, vice president of
engineering at Right Scale, a cloud computing automation and
management firm from Santa Barbara in the United States.
"There is a lot of speculation with very little information
about what is really happening," he said. "So I think probably
there is a good reason and there is nothing really strange."
TIGHT-LIPPED
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei, asked on Tuesday about
Xi's health, would only say that he had no information. Asked if
he could confirm if Xi was even alive, Hong said only, "I hope
you can ask a serious question."
The ministry, for the most part the only government
department that regularly takes question from foreign reporters,
has repeatedly declined to comment on Xi's current status and
whereabouts.
As China has grown into the world's second-largest economy,
the country's corporate spokesmen and even government officials
have become more open and PR-savvy in dealing with domestic and
foreign media.
But such people "encounter strong resistance from the more
conservative elements who still think that the general health of
the top leaders is a state secret," said Joseph Cheng, professor
of political science at City University of Hong Kong.
"They think that this kind of information may affect the
leadership succession process or the party congress. They lack a
sense of accountability to the domestic population and the
international community," Cheng said.
"Of course, they are concerned that talking about these
issues may anger top leaders who don't want their health being
discussed."
