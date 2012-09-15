UPDATE 4-China's Xi finally appears in public amid rumours over health

* Xi visits Beijing university, first public appearance in
two weeks
* Pictures show him looking well, laughing
* Rumours had flown about his health, Xi had missed meeting
with Clinton
* Communist Party gearing up for tricky leadership
succession
By Chris Buckley and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Sept 15 Chinese leader-in-waiting Xi
Jinping appeared in public on Saturday for the first time in
about two weeks, visiting a Beijing university in what appeared
to be an effort to dispel rumours of serious illness and a
troubled succession.
In a brief English-language report that broke the official
silence on his whereabouts, the Xinhua news agency said Vice
President Xi had arrived at China Agricultural University in the
morning for activities to mark National Science Popularisation
Day.
Pictures on state television's main evening news showed a
healthy-looking, relaxed Xi inspecting ears of corn, chatting
with students and laughing with children. Reuters had reported
that Xi was likely to make an appearance on Saturday.
Sources said Xi hurt his back while swimming earlier this
month and that he had been obeying doctors' orders to get bed
rest and undergo physiotherapy.
A Reuters reporter at the university saw a man with sleek
black hair wearing a white shirt -- who from a distance looked
like Xi -- getting loud applause as he stepped out of the
building housing an exhibition and raised his arms up and down
twice in a gesture of vigour.
A later, full description of Xi's visit by Xinhua said he
inspected exhibitions on growing drought-resistant corn and a
talk on how to fight food adulteration, a perennial problem in
the world's second-largest economy.
"Food is the people's first necessity, and food safety is an
important issue for people's livelihood," the report quoted him
as saying.
None of the reports made mention of Xi's recent absence.
News of his appearance spread rapidly on China's popular
Twitter-like microblogging site Sina Weibo, with users referring
to Xi as the "crown prince" to avoid the usual censorship
associated with the names of top leaders.
"He looks well," wrote one user.
"In the future he should take better care when he goes
swimming," added another.
STATE SECRET
Xi had been out of the public eye for almost two weeks and
had skipped meetings with foreign leaders and dignitaries,
including U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Chinese government officials repeatedly refused to say what
had happened to him, fuelling speculation that has included Xi
supposedly suffering a heart attack, a stroke, emergency cancer
surgery and even an attempted assassination.
The ruling Communist Party's refusal to comment on his
disappearance from public view and absence from scheduled events
was in keeping with its traditional silence on the question of
the health of top leaders - long considered a state secret - but
it had worried or mystified most China watchers.
Beijing has yet to announce formally a date for the party's
five-yearly congress, at which Xi is tipped to replace Hu Jintao
as party chief, although it is still expected to be held in mid-
or late October at the earliest.
In March next year, he is formally to take over the reins of
the world's second-largest economy.
The uncertainty surrounding Xi's absence has had no impact
so far on Chinese or foreign markets, which have been absorbed
by Europe's debt crisis and China's own economic slowdown. But
investors have been keeping a close eye on the mystery
surrounding Xi, after months of political drama in China.
Senior leader Bo Xilai was suspended from the party's
25-member Politburo in April and his wife convicted of the
murder of a British businessman. Blind human rights activist
Chen Guangcheng escaped from house arrest in April and took
refuge in the U.S. embassy before leaving for New York.
In another scandal this month, a senior ally of President Hu
was demoted after sources said the ally's son was killed in a
crash involving a luxury sports car.