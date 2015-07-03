UPDATE 1-China to lift ban on entry of miner Vale's mega-ships

(Adds details)
SHANGHAI, July 3 China said on Friday it will
allow 400,000-deadweight tonne ships to dock at its ports,
officially ending a more than three-year ban that had
effectively shut out Brazilian miner Vale SA's giant
vessels.
Four domestic ports - Qingdao, Dalian, Tangshan Caofeidian
and Ningbo - will be allowed to receive the carriers after they
meet technical standards, China's state planner, the National
Development & Reform Commission, said in a joint statement with
the Ministry of Transport.
Vale's Valexmax mega-ships, which were designed to cut the
costs of transporting iron ore to China, were banned by Beijing
in early 2012 on safety concerns. The ban stalled Vale's $4
billion strategy in China, the world's biggest market for the
commodity.
A spokeswoman for Vale declined to comment on the rule
change.
Signs of a thaw began appearing last September after Vale
signed a deal to sell and lease back ships from China Ocean
Shipping Co (COSCO), the country's largest shipping
conglomerate.
China in February issued ship design guidelines recognising
ships of 400,000 dwt. Ports that want to receive
Valemaxes will be able to apply for permission if they meet
these standards, the NDRC said.
A Valemax previously owned by the Brazilian firm anchored at
Qingdao's Dongjiakou port this week, Reuters mapping data
showed. The Yuan Zhuo Hai is now owned by China Ore Shipping, a
Cosco joint venture, which it bought from Vale in May.
The ability of Valemaxes to take cargoes directly to China
and cut costs, by $4-6 a tonne, comes at a crucial time for the
firm, with iron ore prices struggling around their lowest since
2009 due to a global supply glut.
While the price collapse has driven higher-cost miners out
of the market and increased the market share of giant producers,
higher freight charges and longer delivery times means that Vale
has not benefited as much as Australian rivals such as Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton .
Australia alone supplied 241.7 million tonnes of iron ore to
China in the first five months of the year, up 14.8 percent
compared to last year and amounting to almost 64 percent of the
total. Brazil supplied 70.89 million tonnes, or 18.7 percent.
Spot prices for ore delivered into Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 5.3 percent on Thursday to $55.8 per
tonne, the sixth consecutive daily decline and its lowest rate
since April 23.
