China to burn, not bury, as it tackles trash challenge

WUJIANG, China Nov 14 Thousands of tonnes of
urban waste are hidden behind scrubbed white walls at a new
power plant on the outskirts of the Chinese city of Wujiang,
with even its chimney disguised as a clock tower.
Desperate to fight mounting trash problems but wary of
public opposition, China is building new incineration capacity
designed to blend into its surroundings and limit environmental
damage.
Located in sparsely populated farmland around 60 miles (100
km) west of Shanghai, with white geese dotting the lake around
it on three sides, the Wujiang plant is designed to burn 1,500
tonnes of garbage every day.
It generates heat to run turbines that deliver 500,000
kilowatt-hours of electricity to the power grid at preferential
tariffs, around double those of coal-fired plants and the source
of two-thirds of its revenue.
"Combustion reduces the volume, turns it into a resource and
detoxifies it, so we believe it is going to be a mainstream
product within 20 years," said Cai Shuguang, deputy general
manager of China Everbright International, which built
the plant.
With land scarce and consumption surging, China has little
choice but to burn as much trash as it can, said Cai.
The landfills encircling Beijing are known collectively as
the capital's "seventh ring road", while throughout the country
burial of untreated waste has contaminated land and built up
potentially hazardous pockets of methane.
About 200 trucks dump up to 10 tonnes of trash each day in a
silo 26 metres (28 yards) deep at the Wujiang plant. Toxic
emissions are captured and little is wasted, with furnace slag
recycled into bricks.
Everbright's first waste-to-energy (WTE) plant was built in
nearby Suzhou more than a decade ago. China as a whole had 223
WTE plants by the end of last year, and that number could double
by 2020.
But household waste treatment and recycling rates are still
way too low, China said in a plan published in September, adding
that industry spending would need to reach 192.4 billion yuan
($28 billion) from 2016 to 2020.
The plan aims to incinerate more than 500,000 tonnes of
waste a day by then, or 2-1/2 times the 2014 figure. Better-off
cities will have to burn most garbage, and curb landfill
expansion.
"Waste-to-energy is being encouraged from top to bottom:
subsidies are very high and profits far exceed those from
recycling," said Zhao Youcai, a waste management expert at
Shanghai's Tongji University.
TACKLING NIMBYISM
But China has struggled to reach previous targets, with
daily incineration capacity of 235,224 tonnes by the end of 2015
missing a goal of more than 300,000 tonnes.
"The main reason is the level of understanding among local
governments, and we also need to work on eliminating the problem
of Nimbyism," Cai said.
Waste incinerators have provoked protest as communities
worry about stench and the risk of toxic emissions.
Last week, the housing ministry vowed to toughen pollution
controls and combat "Nimbyism" by offering cheaper water, heat
and electricity for those living near waste projects.
Such moves would transform perceptions to "profit in my
backyard" from "not in my backyard", the ministry said.
INCENTIVES
China wants to remedy environmental damage caused by three
decades of breakneck growth through incentives for private
businesses to profit from environmental protection.
It now has fewer low-income "scavengers" to sort garbage in
big cities, as rising living standards and falling prices of raw
materials have blunted recycling incentives, Zhao said.
"Garbage mountains" and "garbage rivers" litter the
countryside, where China aims to treat 90 percent of household
waste by 2020. But officials say innovative funding mechanisms
are needed.
Subsidy is not a sustainable path, so China must boost
market participation, Zhao said.
"Garbage recycling relies on government, and waste-to-energy
is subsidised," he added. "It is a bottomless pit: the amount is
just too high and the profits too low."
($1=6.8062 Chinese yuan)
